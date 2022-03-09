Never giving up is part of Rafael Nadal's mindset, it has been that way for 20 years: Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek recently spoke about Rafael Nadal's extraordinary triumph in the final of the 2022 Australian Open. The Spaniard looked down and out after Daniil Medvedev cruised through the first two sets, but went on to stage a thrilling comeback to clinch a record 21st Grand Slam title.

In an interview with The Times of India, the young Pole heaped praise upon Nadal's mindset in the face of defeat. She believes the Spaniard's unwavering positivity "changed the dynamics" of the final and helped him claim the win. Swiatek admitted that Rafael Nadal's triumph was a significant lesson in "never giving up" during difficult times.

"Never give up. I knew that Rafa's mindset is that way, it has been that way for 20 years," Iga Swiatek said. "He never gives up. In a match like the Australian Open final, I would've doubted myself, many other players would've doubted themselves too. But he was just focused on going forward, finding a solution. Being positive switched the dynamics of the match."

The 20-year-old went on to explain the importance of mental training in her life as a professional tennis player. Swiatek, who travels with sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, emphasized that preparing her mind for matches is as essential for her as her physical fitness.

She further pointed out that Abramowicz's constant presence in her entourage allows her to express her mental struggles better.

"Not many people have a mental coach, and even fewer talk about it," Swiatek said. "I've never understood why because it's a part of preparation, like the physical, doing physiotherapy maybe. You take care of your body but you also have to take care of your mind. I'm glad that Daria Abramowicz is traveling with me. If she wasn't on Tour with me, she wouldn't get what I feel. When she's here everyday, it's better to work together."

"It was a strategic decision"- Iga Swiatek on opting for a Polish coach

Iga Swiatek is currently working with Agnieszka Radwanska's former coach

During the interview, the 2020 Roland Garros champion opened up on her decision to work with another Polish coach after parting ways with Piotr Sierzputowski last December. Iga Swiatek is currently working with Tomasz Witkorowski, who coached former Polish tennis player Agnieszka Radwanska until her retirement.

The World No. 4 revealed that getting Witkorowski on board was a "strategic decision" since she wanted a coach who would be available for her even when she wished to return home.

"That was a strategic decision," the Pole said. "I feel like I can be led by someone who is from my country, it's easier to communicate and with cultural stuff. Also, it's easier because I can come back to Warsaw. I'm 20, I want to come back to Warsaw to see my friends every month, maybe, to be with my family. At this stage, the beginning of my career, I need to have somebody around me full time. It would be hard to do that if I had a coach from abroad."

Swiatek is slated to compete later this week at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Having received a bye in the first round, she is currently awaiting the winner of the match between Clara Burel and Anhelina Kalinina.

