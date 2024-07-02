"Never had great aim" - Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker pokes fun at American as he hilariously fails posing in front of Leaning Tower of Pisa

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker poked fun at the former tennis star, who failed hilariously while posing in front of the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Roddick and his actress wife are often seen bantering with each other online.

Roddick's podcast Served with Andy Roddick recently posted a hilarious photo of the American posing in front of the Leaning Tower to look as he managed to push the tower into tilting. However, he hilariously failed as the photo showed his hand in the middle of the historic monument.

The caption also poked at the 41-year-old's record at Wimbledon and said that he was 'so close, yet so far away' from the Pisa just like he was from the title.

Trending

"Andy treating the Leaning Tower of Pisa like a Wimbledon final…so close, yet so far away," the caption read.

The Former World No. 1 reached the Wimbledon finals thrice - in 2004, 2005, and 2009 - but lost to Roger Federer on all three occasions. He came agonizingly close in 2009, losing 5-7, 7-6(6), 7-6(5), 3-6, 16-14 after four hours and 17 minutes.

Brooklyn Decker also poked fun at her husband and commented under the post how he always had poor aim.

"He's never had great aim," she wrote.

via Served with Andy Roddick's Instagram

"She used to like it when I yelled at umpires" - Andy Roddick on Brooklyn Decker watching him play tennis

Andy Roddick

Back in August 2023 in a conversation with GQ Sports, Andy Roddick talked about the first time Brooklyn Decker came to watch him play a match in DC.

“I was nervous for everything but the playing,” he stated.

Decker, on the other hand, said that it was her first time watching tennis as she felt it was a rich person's sport. However, watching Roddick's rebellious nature on the court was something the actress found attractive.

“Tennis to me felt like such an off-limits, rich person sport. And so to see him breaking racquets, foul-mouthed, this renegade approach he would take sometimes—I always found it really funny, cause it seemed to shake up the rigid world that tennis was. I thought he was very sexy when I saw him play,” she said.

The 2003 US Open champion mentioned that the actress loved it when he yelled at umpires

“She used to like it when I yelled at umpires,” Roddick said.

Roddick and Decker began dating in 2007 and got engaged a year later before going on to wed on April 17, 2009. The couple also have two children - a son, Hank, and a daughter, Stevie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

"What a way to end Pride Month" - Daria Kasatkina's title triumph delights fans