Andy Murray's mother Judy hilariously responded to the 36-year-old poking fun at her for taking up padel. When she said that the tennis court was too big for her, the Brit told her how the Padel court was also big.

Murray's mother is a tennis coach, who coached her sons Andy and Jamie when their careers started. Apart from them, she coached many players at the regional and national levels via the LTA (Lawn Tennis Academy) and led the British Fed Cup Team from 2011 to 2016.

Judy took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce her participation at the upcoming Alfred Dunhill Padel Classic, a two-day fun event that will be held to raise funds and awareness for Laureus Sport for Good, to help disadvantaged children across the globe. She mentioned how the tennis court had become too big for her nowadays.

"Got talked into playing in the Alfred Dunhill Padel Classic at Hurlingham next week. The tennis court is way too big for me these days."

However, Andy Murray saw this as an opportunity to poke fun at his mother as he quipped how the Padel might be a bit of a stretch too.

"Think the Padel court might be a bit of a stretch too," Murray joked.

Judy Murray then came up with a hilarious response as she wrote in her latest tweet how one should never listen to the opinion of someone whose advice one didn't ask for, referring to her son.

"Never listen to the opinion of someone whose advice you didn’t seek," Judy Murray wrote.

The Alfred Dunhill Padel Classic will feature some popular names from the world of sports. The likes of former England cricket captains Andrew Strauss and Michael Vaughan, World Cup-winning Rugby player Bryan Cabana, and Ukrainian soccer legend Andriy Shevchenko are slated to grace the event with more legends to follow.

"I thought her performances were worthy of an Oscar nomination" - Judy Murray responds to Andy Murray making fun of her

Andy Murray with his family

During the continuation of the infamous ATP parody skit, where it was "revealed" that tennis was scripted, Fraser McKnight (Andy Murray) said that he and Jamie Murray were real brothers, however, the one who played their mother was an actor and not a great one at that, bantering with Judy.

"So me and Jamie are actually brothers, but the woman who plays our mother, she's an actor, but not a very good one," McKnight (Murray) said.

Judy Murray jokingly commented on this post saying that she was disappointed as she thought her performances were worthy of Oscar nominations.

"Disappointed with this. I thought her performances were worthy of an Oscar nomination," she wrote on Instagram.

The ATP Tour apologized to Judy as they said that the actor had gone completely off script with this one.

""He went completely off script with this one, we'll have a word..."

Judy Murray and ATP Instagram interaction

Andy Murray was last seen in action at the Miami Open, where he reached the third round before losing to Tomas Machac.