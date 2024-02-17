Venus and Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci recently paid tribute to the duo's father Richard Williams.

Rick Macci is an American tennis coach and a former player who has coached the likes of Williams' sister, Andy Roddick, Sofia Kenin, Maria Sharapova, Jeniffer Capriati, and many others. He is also the youngest person to be inducted into the USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) Hall of Fame. Macci coached the Williams sisters from 1991 to 1995 at the Macci Tennis Academy in Delray Beach, Florida.

The American recently took to X to pay tribute to Richard Williams, saying that the late father was the hardest working member of the Williams family, over Venus and Serena. Macci added that Richard was like no other parent he had ever seen when it came to working on the other side of the net.

"The hardest worker every day in the Williams family was not VENUS or SERENA. To this day I never had a parent just Attack Grind and Sweat like RICHARD on the other side of that Net. @serenawilliams @Venuseswilliams," he wrote.

A Brief Look at the Serena Williams vs Venus Williams Rivalry

At the 2017 Australian Open

Serena Williams and Venus Williams are regarded as two of the greatest tennis players of all time. The siblings met on the court 31 times during their professional careers. Serena leads their head-to-head 19-12. This includes 12-9 on hardcourts, 2-1 on clay, 4-2 on grass, and 1-0 on carpet, all in favour of Serena.

The sisters butted heads for the first time on the WTA Tour in the second round of the 1998 Australian Open, with Venus winning 7-6(4), 6-1.

"Serena, I'm sorry I had to take you out, Serena hates to lose, and her reputation is she never loses to any one twice." Venus told the NY itimes.

Their last meeting came in 2020 at the Lexington Challenger, with Serena Williams winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Over the years, the two competed 16 times in Grand Slam matches, with Serena leading the Majors head-to-head 11-5. Their meetings included 9 finals, which Serena Williams leads 7-2.

The Williams sisters have also faced each other once in mixed doubles, at the finals of the 1998 French Open. Venus was paired with Justin Gimelstob and Serena was paired with Luis Lobo that year. The match was won by the former pair in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

