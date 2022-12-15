"Never play mini golf with Andy Murray" - Brit's mother Judy shares hilarious video of her son 'annoying' her during game session

Andy Murray and his mother Judy were seen engaged in a mini golf session on Wednesday. The event turned out to be hilarious as the British player kept on whimsically irritating his mother.

In a video captured by Murray, his mother can be seen standing with a golf club as she remained focused on putting the ball in the hole. While her first shot directed the ball into a hole, Murray casually irritated Judy as he stated that his mother found the wrong target and that the ball was supposed to be hit into another hole.

Following constant chatter from her son, Judy felt "annoyed" and expressed that she would "never play mini-golf with Andy Murray" ever again. She took to Twitter to share a snippet of the session.

"Note to self. Never play mini golf with @andy_murray. Tries to talk you out of every shot. So annoying," she wrote in her tweet.

judy murray @JudyMurray Note to self. Never play mini golf with @andy_murray . Tries to talk you out of every shot. So annoying. Note to self. Never play mini golf with @andy_murray. Tries to talk you out of every shot. So annoying. ⛳️ https://t.co/bjOQdLExZV

Murray and his mother share a solid relationship. The Scottish tennis coach has played a pivotal part in her son's rise to become one of the top figures in the sport.

The World No. 49 was last seen in action at the 2022 Paris Masters where he endured a first-round defeat against France's Gilles Simon.

"7 days till battle of the Brits" - Judy Murray on the Aberdeen-based tournament, as Andy Murray may play together with his brother Jamie for the last time

Jamie Murray (L) and brother Andy Murray at the Game4Padel pop-up event

Andy Murray will pair up with his brother Jamie for the Battle of the Brits tournament. The event, which will witness the two British nations, England and Scotland, lock horns with each other, is set to commence on December 21.

Ahead of the tournament, Judy Murray expressed her excitement on Twitter on Wednesday. She also went on to congratulate Jamie Murray and the event's organizers for their initiative in involving local schools and providing them with a great time as part of the tournament.

"7 days till Battle of the Brits in Aberdeen + what about this for tennisy fun + excitement at Midmill Primary School in Kintore?? First impressions of a sport are so important. Well done @jamie_murray @BattleoftTheBrit," she tweeted.

judy murray @JudyMurray in Aberdeen + what about this for tennisy fun + excitement at Midmill Primary School in Kintore??

First impressions of a sport are so important. Well done ⁦ 7 days till Battle of the Brits 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿in Aberdeen + what about this for tennisy fun + excitement at Midmill Primary School in Kintore??First impressions of a sport are so important. Well done ⁦ @jamie_murray ⁩ ⁦ @BattleofTheBrit ⁩ in the Community ⁦ @BrodiesLLP 7 days till Battle of the Brits 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎾 in Aberdeen + what about this for tennisy fun + excitement at Midmill Primary School in Kintore??First impressions of a sport are so important. Well done ⁦@jamie_murray⁩ ⁦@BattleofTheBrit⁩ in the Community ⁦@BrodiesLLP⁩ https://t.co/UenBBh67tw

Jamie Murray, meanwhile, remains skeptical about whether the upcoming tournament will be the last event in which he will get a chance to play alongside his brother. In a conversation with BBC Radio Scotland, the 36-year-old conveyed that these kinds of opportunities do not come very often.

"It's certainly possible," Jamie said when asked about whether the Brits tournament could be their last together.

"I don't know what his plans are, really. I guess it depends on how he's playing, how his body's feeling. It's not like we get loads of opportunities to do it," he added.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes