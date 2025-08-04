“Never short on options for bookmarks”: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shows off daughter Olympia’s adorable artwork

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, no longer needs to fold a page of a book as a reminder of where he was while reading a novel. Her daughters, Olympia and Adira, are creative, and they let it fly on Ohanian's reading materials.On Sunday, August 3, when Ohanian resumed reading the book &quot;The Club,&quot; he came across a drawing made on the cover of the &quot;Four Seasons&quot; chapter in the book. It was a hand-drawn sketch from his daughter Olympia, featuring a big-eyed cartoon girl beneath a vibrant rainbow, with hearts, clouds, and the words &quot;LOVE&quot; and &quot;Kind&quot; surrounding the image. Ohanian now sees the drawing as a bookmark.&quot;Never short on options for bookmarks when you have kids,&quot; the Reddit co-founder wrote on X.Alexis Ohanian has often used social media to describe the artwork of both of her daughters. In addition to these drawings, Ohanian has previously shared that father-daughter Sundays with Olympia mean pancake art.When Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian spoke about daughter Olympia's coding futureCoding has become important these days, and there's no one better to understand it than Alexis Ohanian, who may have written thousands of lines of code for Reddit and his other tech ventures. Long before Olympia hit age seven, Ohanian envisioned teaching her to code, but he didn't want to push her to learn.&quot;She already has three laptops, like play laptops,&quot; Ohanian said at Business Insider's IGNITION Conference in New York in 2018. &quot;I'm not pushing anything in particular, but obviously I want her to learn how to code.&quot;Daddy's going to help her. I've already gotten, there are all these kids toys that get you started earlier and earlier. I'd love for her to learn the fundamentals of programming,&quot; he continued.Ohanian notes the importance of children finding their true calling. It might be coding, becoming a tennis star like her mom, or something completely different. Ohanian is all in regarding support as long as it makes them happy.&quot;Like a lot of parents, I just want her to find something that she genuinely loves and then help her commit herself wholly to it so that she can be the greatest of all time,&quot; he added.With supportive parents, Olympia and Adira might follow in their parents' footsteps and become stars in the field they love someday.