"Never underestimate" - Daniil Medvedev uses epic Djokovic-Federer-Nadal example to send warning to Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner

Daniil Medvedev used Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer's 'Big Three' rivalry to send a cautionary message to Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. He further shared his appreciation for the younger talents and the competitive landscape in tennis.

Ad

Sinner and Alcaraz have established themselves as the top players in men's tennis, and fought in the French Open and Wimbledon finals this year. While the Spaniard came out on top in Paris, the Italian got his revenge at All England Club.

Medvedev shared his thoughts on the young guns of tennis using the 'Big Three' competition. The Russian told the ATP Tour website:

"Jannik and Carlos are playing amazing, they are the top two at the moment and they are playing better than everyone else, but never underestimate a third guy who is going to come and challenge them."

Ad

Trending

"There is a lot of talk about this: ‘How is it possible that no one is close to them?’ Carlos, when he was 17, came on Tour and everyone was like ‘How can he hit so strong? I can practise 10 hours a day and not hit that strong.’ So, when he has the days that he can’t miss, and he has them a lot, there is not any chance for us. It’s the same for Jannik, he’s a really strong player."

Ad

He further added,

"When everyone thought they were going to share all the Grand Slams, there was this one Serbian guy who came a little bit later and won more than them."

Daniil Medvedev, once regarded as one of the top players in the world, has cemented his legacy in the sport by winning 20 ATP Tour singles titles in his career. He has one Grand Slam to his name, having won the 2021 US Open.

Ad

Medvedev has reached the Australian Open final on three occasions, including in 2024, when he was beaten by Jannik Sinner.

Daniil Medvedev has faced struggles to return to form in the 2025 season

Daniil Medvedev at the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev commenced his 2025 season with the Australian Open. His tournament run came to an end after a shock defeat to Learner Tien in the second round.

Ad

Medvedev's next stop was the 2025 ATP Rotterdam, where he was defeated in the round of 16 by Mattia Bellucci. He reached the semifinals at the Indian Wells Masters, where he lost to Holger Rune.

Success has been hard to come by in the current season for Medvedev, who suffered first round eliminations at both Wimbledon and the French Open. He is set to play his next match at the Cincinnati Masters against Adam Walton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More