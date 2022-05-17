"Never in my wildest dreams did I think he'd win Australian Open, so I'm going to remain hopeful" - Tennis fans react as Rafael Nadal confirms French Open participation

Fans of Rafael Nadal had a major scare last week as he suffered a recurring foot injury in his loss to Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open. With around 10 days left until the French Open, there were doubts about his participation on the red dirt of Paris.

However, the Spaniard announced he would soon travel to Paris for the Major. In an Instagram post, Nadal put up a picture of himself practicing in Mallorca and confirmed his participation at the French Open.

Fans flocked to social media to express their excitement over Nadal's announcement, while some also expressed some concern as the next few days of training will be crucial for the 13-time Roland Garros champion.

"Well, never in my wildest dreams did I think he’d win AO, so I’m going to choose to remain hopeful," one fan wrote.

Shelly | 21!🏆💜 @shellyldowns Well, never in my wildest dreams did I think he’d win AO, so I’m going to choose to remain hopeful. Well, never in my wildest dreams did I think he’d win AO, so I’m going to choose to remain hopeful. https://t.co/qo03J8IXaj

"We can only hope that Rafa is fully recovered. Yes, the foot injury is concerning. But never ever count Rafael Nadal out especially at the tournament that is the true decider of tennis greatness for the history-Roland Garros," another fan wrote.

FernandoIsFernando @VivaFernando The stage is set. Djokovic is back in form. We can only hope that Rafa is fully recovered. Yes, the foot injury is concerning. But never ever count Rafael Nadal out especially at the tournament that is the true decider of tennis greatness for the history-Roland Garros. The stage is set. Djokovic is back in form. We can only hope that Rafa is fully recovered. Yes, the foot injury is concerning. But never ever count Rafael Nadal out especially at the tournament that is the true decider of tennis greatness for the history-Roland Garros.

Known for his perseverance and endurance, the 35-year-old has fought multiple injuries over the years. His recurring foot injury is due to a condition known as Mueller-Weiss Syndrome and has troubled him for many years. However, the Spanish superstar has managed his injury quite impressively so far.

"Rafa’s resilience and his love for the sport and love for competing never ceases to amaze and inspire me," said a post from another account.

Linda ........ @VamosRafaCat 🏼 He is tennis #VamosRafaSiempre #RafaelNadal𓃵 🏼 🏼 🏼 Rafa’s resilience and his love for the sport and love for competing never ceases to amaze and inspire me 🥹🤧He is tennis Rafa’s resilience and his love for the sport and love for competing never ceases to amaze and inspire me 🥹🤧💪🏼💙🎾He is tennis 🎾 #VamosRafaSiempre #RafaelNadal𓃵 👏🏼👏🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/JuBcUkrVLU

The 21-time Grand Slam champion had quite an eventful start to 2021. Coming back after a near six-month layoff due to the same foot injury, he started his season at the Australian Open, which has been his least successful Slam.

However, Nadal won his first tournament back in Melbourne before going on to clinch the Australian Open.

There were also some reactions that raised concerns over his fitness, despite the Spaniard posting videos and images of intense training sessions over the last couple of days.

"Basically, Rafa is in pain. It would be nothing new but apparently he’s in way more pain than he should before a tournament. We can only wait and hope," a fan expressed.

F r a n 🇪🇸 loves Rafa @_rafalewis Basically, Rafa is in pain. It would be nothing new but apparently he’s in way more pain than he should before a tournament. We can only wait and hope. 🤞🏽 Basically, Rafa is in pain. It would be nothing new but apparently he’s in way more pain than he should before a tournament. We can only wait and hope. 🤞🏽❤️

Chuck Keenum @ChuxTennis Awwww. This is a sweet post. And hopeful. But if I’m being honest I’m just not very excited for his foot to go to Paris. First time in forever I’m not super jazzed about RG. But I’m gonna be yelling “ #VamosRafa ” for as many rounds as he can give us. Ya never know. #RafaelNadal Awwww. This is a sweet post. And hopeful. But if I’m being honest I’m just not very excited for his foot to go to Paris. First time in forever I’m not super jazzed about RG. But I’m gonna be yelling “#VamosRafa” for as many rounds as he can give us. Ya never know. #RafaelNadal https://t.co/B605AztANE

Abhishek Kumar Singh @iamsingh_1 ☹️☹️ I am happy as well as sad. As always, he's gonna try till the very end no matter what. Barring a miracle (which I hope does happen/has happened & his foot pain becomes/is already bearable/manageable), it would be difficult but as always, WE FIGHT. 🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞 twitter.com/genny_ss/statu… Genny SS @genny_ss

instagram.com/p/CdnuD-DIwfF/ Rafa on IG: "Today in Manacor, at the Rafa Nadal Academy. Paris, see you on Wednesday at Roland Garros" Rafa on IG: "Today in Manacor, at the Rafa Nadal Academy. Paris, see you on Wednesday at Roland Garros"instagram.com/p/CdnuD-DIwfF/ ☹️☹️ I am happy as well as sad. As always, he's gonna try till the very end no matter what. Barring a miracle (which I hope does happen/has happened & his foot pain becomes/is already bearable/manageable), it would be difficult but as always, WE FIGHT. 🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞 😭😭😢😢☹️☹️ I am happy as well as sad. As always, he's gonna try till the very end no matter what. Barring a miracle (which I hope does happen/has happened & his foot pain becomes/is already bearable/manageable), it would be difficult but as always, WE FIGHT. 🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞💪💪 twitter.com/genny_ss/statu…

Is Rafael Nadal still the favorite to win the French Open 2022 title?

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine

The man with the most titles ever on clay, Rafael Nadal enters the 2022 French Open without having played a single final on the surface this year, which is the first time this has happened in his career. This omits the 2020 season, when Rome was the only tournament played before Roland Garros. The 13-time champion is not the clear favorite in Paris for the first time this year.

His all-time great rival Novak Djokovic has emerged as the new top favorite, followed by Carlos Alcaraz, who has made big waves this season.

The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev are also strong contenders for this year's title and it'll be interesting to see how these five players fare in the tournament this year.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan