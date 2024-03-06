“New band has formed” - Caroline Wozniacki shares adorable glimpse of her children Olivia & James singing and dancing to 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight'

Caroline Wozniacki recently shared an adorable video of her kids Olivia and James singing and dancing to the tunes of the popular song 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight'.

Having retired in 2020, Wozniacki made a comeback to the WTA Tour in 2023 during the North American hardcourt swing. She won her first match on return at the Canadian Open. The Dane then participated in the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open.

The former World No. 1 is yet to find her rhythm in 2024, as she is struggling to pick up wins. After a forgettable initial part of the season, Wozniacki now turns her focus towards the Sunshine Double, having received a main draw wildcard at the Indian Wells and the Miami Open. The 33-year-old will kick off her Indian Wells campaign against Zhu Lin in the first round on Wednesday, March 6.

Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, former NBA player David Lee, embraced parenthood for the first time on June 11, 2021, when she gave birth to her daughter Olivia Wozniacki Lee. They had their second child, a son, James Wozniacki Lee, on October 4, 2022.

Though she is busy with her duties as a professional tennis player on the court, Wozniacki loves to spend time with her family whenever she can. The Dane recently shared a story on Instagram where her kids Olivia and James were seen adorably singing and dancing to the tunes of the super hit song 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight'.

"New band has formed," Wozniacki wrote.

Wozniacki's Instagram Story

Caroline Wozniacki will team up with Holger Rune for the Champions Battle 2024

Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki is all set to partner up with compatriot Holger Rune to face tennis power couple Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils for a mixed-doubles match at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark. The exhibition event will be called the Champions Battle and will be held on June 11, 2024.

Wozniacki said she was excited to team up with Rune and play against Svitolina and Monfils. The Dane also recounted how fantastic the atmosphere was in Herning when she played Serena Williams in 2015.

"This will be a great night against a class player like Svitolina, who I know really well, and who I hope to take revenge against," Wozniacki said (via f Sports Group)."

"Of course, I’m looking very much forward to be playing together with Holger in a mixed double. I played in Herning back in 2015 against Serena Williams, where the atmosphere was fantastic. I’m sure we can create the same this time," she added.