New mother Belinda Bencic gets honest about traveling with 10-month-old daughter Bella on tour

Belinda Bencic recently made an appearance on Daria Kasatkina's YouTube vlog series. During their interaction, the Swiss spoke about the ins and outs of traveling on the pro tour with her 10-month-old daughter, Bella.

Bencic was on maternity leave for the majority of the 2024 season, giving birth to her daughter Bella that April. She has since enjoyed a successful comeback, as evidenced by her against-all-odds triumph at last week's Abu Dhabi Open.

Belinda Bencic was recently interviewed by World No. 12 Daria Kasatkina on the latter's vlog series called "What The Vlog". The 2021 Tokyo Olympics medalist was asked whether it was difficult flying from tournament to tournament with her newborn baby Bella.

Trending

She replied to Kasatkina's question neutrally, maintaining that people at airports are very kind and receptive to new mothers with babies, which makes for a smooth experience for her while traveling on tour.

"Hmm, yes and no. On the airport, it's easier. Because everyone is like, 'You can go through!' Everyone is helping you," Belinda Bencic told Daria Kasatkina on the latest episode of What The Vlog [from 11:20 onwards]. "I don't know, it's easy. You have the stroller. She's actually really good."

Belinda Bencic also talked about her interest in art during the vlog. The 27-year-old claimed that while she wasn't that enthusiastic about art, she was not opposed to visiting the Louvre in Paris. However, she did concede that her boyfriend Martin didn't care much for museums.

"Um, not so much, but I will visit the Louvre. It's good to go once to check but I'm not so much into it. The only museum we visited was Hertmitage in St. Petersburg," Bencic said [from 7:44 onwards] "And Martin, he was like, 'I feel like I'm in Ikea'... then his back hurts, he needs to go to the toilet. He's like, 'I cannot walk around anymore!'"

Belinda Bencic on new baby Bella: "She's a blessing"

Belinda Bencic poses with husband Martin Hromkovic and daughter Bella (Image Source: Getty)

On Sunday (February 8), Belinda Bencic secured her ninth career title, and her first as a mother, as she beat Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina en route to a triumphant run at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open. The Swiss posed with her daughter, Bella, during the trophy ceremony at the ATP 500 tournament in what was one of the cutest tennis moments this year so far.

While talking to Daria Kasatkina on the latest episode of the Russian's What The Vlog series, the 27-year-old disclosed that she had Bella's ears pierced at six months. She also called her daughter a "blessing".

"Yeah, at about six months (getting earrings). I think it's better to do it now than later. She's a blessing I would say," Bencic told Kasatkina [11:05].

Bencic will next play at the Dubai Tennis Championships, which begins on Sunday (February 16). She won the title at the then-Premier 5 tournament in 2019, beating Petra Kvitova in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback