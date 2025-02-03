New mother Petra Kvitova reveals where she will be back in action post-maternity break

After stepping away from tennis to focus on family, Petra Kvitova is going to be back in action at the end of this month. The former Wimbledon champion last played in October of 2023 at the China Open, stepping away from the sport after that. She got married in the meantime, became a mother, and now, after 15 months of absence, Kvitova is finally ready to come back to the sport.

She was a fantastic tennis player at her peak, going toe to toe with some of the best players to ever hold a racquet, such as Serena Williams. In recent times, Kvitova hasn't really performed as consistently as she did earlier in her career, but she still put together some really impressive performances, such as in 2023 when she won the Miami Open.

That event will be one of the first events she will play after coming back to the sport, which she announced recently on social media. She posted a video where she announced her comeback for the end of the month with the event in Austin as well as the Indian Wells Masters.

Trending

"Hi everyone, I hope you all had a great start to 2025 so far. I'm here to tell you some exciting news. After 15 months away from tennis and having my baby boy Petr, I'm coming back to tennis circuilt. I really miss tennis and miss competing, so I am really looking forward to being back. I'm planning to play at the end of this month at the tournament in Austin and then in Miami. I can't wait to see all my fans all around the world. Thank you very much for supporting me. It will be a nice journey, and I can't wait. Have a great day. Bye! See you soon," Kvitova said.

Expand Tweet

Fans will be glad to welcome back Kvitova, who is 34 years old and therefore unlikely to play much longer. Time will tell how long she's going to play, but for now, at least a couple of more events.

Can Petra Kvitova still win trophies?

2023 Miami Open - Day 14 - Source: Getty

Kvitova is not the youngest anymore, and nobody knows how well she's going to play after her comeback. The level some other players like Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki produced should give fans hope that Kvitova can get back to a top level, though it remains to be seen whether she can actually win trophies again.

Her last trophy came in 2023 when she won the Miami Open, and it was a proper throwback run for her. Such things can happen again, but it will come down to how she plays, which is something that probably even she can't predict.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback