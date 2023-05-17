Serena Williams is all set to star in ESPN's new docuseries titled "In the Arena". The tennis legend will share her personal and professional journey in a multi-part documentary.

Serena is one of the most influential and successful athletes of all time. She has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, and two Olympic gold medals, breaking records and barriers in the sport.

Now, she is ready to tell her story in a new ESPN series called "In the Arena: Serena Williams". The series will offer an unprecedented and intimate look at her life and career, featuring interviews with Serena and the people who have seen her grow from close quarters

Serena Williams announced the series at the Walt Disney Company Upfront presentation. The docuseries will explore her childhood in Compton, California, to her rise to stardom. It will also examine the challenges she has faced along the way, including injuries, sexism, and racism.

The series will be directed by Gautam Chopra and co-produced by ESPN, Religion of Sports, Tom Brady’s 199 Productions, and Williams’ Nine Two Six Productions. It will follow the format of the Emmy-winning Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, which explored the quarterback’s remarkable journey to seven Super Bowl titles.

The series will focus on some of the most pivotal and memorable moments in Serena’s career, both on and off the court. It will also examine how she balances her role as a champion, a mother, a businesswoman, and a cultural icon.

The series is sure to be a must-watch for fans of tennis and sports fans in general. It will provide a unique and insightful look at one of the greatest athletes of our time.

Serena Williams expands her business portfolio as senior advisor for Consello Group

Serena Williams has joined the Consello Group as a senior advisor. Consello is a financial services advisory and strategic investing platform that works with clients in the banking industry.

Serena's addition to the Consello team is a major coup. She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the firm. She is also a well-known and respected figure who can help Consello to attract new clients and to raise its profile.

Mindy Grossman, a partner at Consello Group, announced the news and welcomed Serena to the team. She is confident that the legendary tennis star will bring “significant value” to their clients and their private equity portfolio companies with her expertise and experience.

