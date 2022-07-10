Newport 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money & more | Infosys Hall of Fame Open

The 2022 Hall of Fame Open is the final grass tournament of the season. The ATP 250 event will be held from July 10-17 this year.

Despite being held directly after the conclusion of Wimbledon, some high-profile names are a part of the field this time around. World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime leads the pack as the top seed. John Isner, Alexander Bublik and Maxime Cressy round out the top four seeds.

However, Kevin Anderson won't be returning to defend his title following his retirement earlier this year.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray is also in the mix. Tim van Rijthoven, who made it to the fourth round at Wimbledon last week, will look to continue his exploits here as well.

With quite a few big names and in-form players, it's set to be an exciting week in Newport. Here's all the information you need to know about the 2022 Hall of Fame Open:

What is the Hall of Fame Open?

Classified as an ATP 250 event on the men's tour, the Hall of Fame Open is the only grass court tournament to be held after Wimbledon. It is hosted by Newport, Rhode Island, and the inaugural edition took place in 1976 with Vijay Amritraj winning the title.

John Isner is the most successful player in the history of the tournament, winning the title four times so far. Former Major champions Lleyton Hewitt and Johan Kriek, as well as two-time Grand Slam finalists Kevin Anderson and Mark Philippoussis, are some of the former champions.

A ceremony to induct former players and contributors into the International Tennis Hall of Fame also takes place here. Former World No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt is one of the inductees this year.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the International Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, United States.

Players

Andy Murray and John Isner at the 2022 Wimbledon.

The top four seeds have received a bye into the second round. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alexander Bublik are in the top half of the Hall of Fame Open draw. The former will face either Jason Kubler or Jordan Thompson in the second round, while the latter will take on either Jack Sock or Radu Albot.

Andy Murray is also in the top half and is up against Sam Querrey in the first round. Max Purcell, who won the doubles title at Wimbledon over the weekend, is also in this section.

John Isner headlines the bottom half of the draw and could meet either Ugo Humbert or Peter Gojowczyk in the second round. Maxime Cressy will begin his campaign against Tim van Rijthoven or a qualifier.

To view the full Hall of Fame Open draw, click here.

Schedule

The qualifying matches will take place on Sunday, July 10. Main-draw matches will commence on Monday, July 10 at 11 am local time. The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals are to be contested on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The tournament schedule can be accessed here.

Prize Money

The total prize money for this year's edition is $594,950, while the winner will pocket $45,795 along with 250 ranking points.

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, and Australia can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: Viewers in Australia can watch all the matches on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

