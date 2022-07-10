Newport 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Infosys Hall of Fame Open

The grass season isn't over on the men's side just yet, as the ATP tour heads to Newport for the Hall of Fame Open. The ATP 250 tournament will be held from July 10-17.

World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime is the top seed. He played quite well in the lead-up to Wimbledon, but lost to Maxime Cressy in the first round of the grasscourt Major. The Canadian will aim to end his grass campaign on a positive note in Newport.

John Isner is seeded second, and is a four-time champion at the Hall of Fame Open. He won his most recent title here in 2019. Alexander Bublik, seeded third and a finalist here in 2019, will be aiming for another deep run. Maxime Cressy, the fourth seed, reached his first final on grass at Eastbourne a couple of weeks ago and will look to do the same in front of his home crowd.

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray returns to compete at the Hall of Fame Open for the first time since 2006. His Wimbledon campaign ended in the second round against Isner, losing to the American for the first time in his career. A former semifinalist here, the Brit will aim to go a couple of steps further this time around.

Tim van Rijthoven, who made it to the fourth round of Wimbledon last week, and Max Purcell, who won the doubles title at the All England Club, are also in the mix. Jack Sock, Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson are some of the other notable names in the draw. On that note, here's all the information you need to catch up on all the action:

Hall of Fame Open schedule

The qualification round will take place on Sunday, July 10. The main draw action will begin on Monday, July 11. Early rounds are to take place until Thursday, followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Matches will commence at 11 am on all days, except on Sunday, July 17. The doubles final will take place at 12 noon, followed by the singles final at 2:30 pm.

The tournament schedule can be accessed here.

Hall of Fame Open 2022: Live streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on their respective channels and sites:

United States: Tennis Channel

Australia: beIN Sports

France: Eurosport

Germany: Sky Deutschland

Spain: Telefonica (Movistar)

United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

