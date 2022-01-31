"Next time I'm probably going to say when 2 sets to love down, just do it like Rafael Nadal did against you" - Daniil Medvedev

Rafael Nadal defeated World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the 2022 Australian Open final on Sunday. That gave the Spaniard his second title in Melbourne, as well as a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam.

Down two sets to love midway through the match, Nadal saved three break points in the third before winning four games in a row. Medvedev was asked about that turning point in his presser, in response to which the Russian heaped praise on Nadal.

Medvedev also claimed that he would look back at the match for inspiration the next time he was in a similar situation.

"Next time I'm probably going to say when two sets to love down, just do it like Rafa did against you," Medvedev said. "Yeah, again, the way he played today, I don't even want to say fight. We all know Rafa fights. It's not going to be surprising if I say this, 'Suddenly, wow, Rafa fighted today in the final of a Slam.'"

"The way he managed to play throughout all these sets, even in the tough moments, for him it's for making the history," the 25-year-old added. "Even for sure he tries not to think about this, it must have been somewhere in his head."

Daniil Medvedev went on to suggest that even though he put all of his efforts into winning the match on Sunday, Rafael Nadal was just too good.

"Huge respect," the World No. 2 said. "Yeah, huge respect for beating me because I tried my best. I really tried."

This was the second time that Medvedev and Nadal had faced off in a Slam final. At the 2019 US Open, it was Medvedev who overcame a two-set deficit before the Spaniard recovered to take the match in five sets and win his fourth title at Flushing Meadows.

"Rafael Nadal was stronger than me physically" - Daniil Medvedev

Rafael Nadal (L) and Daniil Medvedev

During the course of his press conference, Daniil Medvedev mentioned the fact that he experienced a drop in his energy levels as the final progressed. According to the Russian, Rafael Nadal was superior with his physicality, which he took advantage of to the best of his ability.

"Tactically nothing changed," Medvedev said when asked what contributed to the turning of the tide after the second set. "I feel like I was playing right. But Rafa stepped up."

"The only thing, that physically was a little bit up and down, and yeah, he was I think stronger than me physically today," the 25-year-old added. "Like starting from the third set, there were some shots and points where I was a little bit on the back foot, let's call it like this. And Rafa takes control of these moments."

Also Read Article Continues below

Daniil Medvedev's defeat means he has become the third player in the last seven Grand Slam finals to lose after having a two-set lead. Alexander Zverev (US Open 2020) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (Roland Garros 2021) lost from similar situations, to Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem respectively.

Edited by Musab Abid