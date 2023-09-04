“Nice to see all the hard work paying off” - Taylor Fritz’s mother Kathy May lauds her son on making the US Open QF

Taylor Fritz’s mother Kathy May has expressed her pride in her son for replicating her run at the US Open with a quarter-final spot.

Fritz, the top-ranked American tennis player, made it to his second career Grand Slam quarter-final after defeating Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker in straight sets on Sunday, September 3.

The 25-year-old is not the first in his family to achieve this feat, as his mother Kathy May Fritz also reached the last eight at the same tournament in 1978.

Kathy May Fritz was a former professional tennis player who reached a career-high ranking of World No. 10 in 1977. She reached three Grand Slam quarterfinals, once at the US Open (1978) and twice at the French Open (1977, 1978).

Tennis Channel posted a picture of Fritz and his mother on Instagram on Monday, September 4 with the caption:

"Like mother, like son ❤️."

Kathy May commented on the post, praising her run for matching her quarter-final run at the US Open.

"So proud of my son! It’s so nice to see all the hard work paying off," Kathy May wrote.

Kathy May on Instagram

Fritz has been consistently ranked among the world’s top 10 since October 2022, and he is currently the World No. 9. The American has been in excellent form on hardcourts this year, winning two tournaments in Delray Beach and Atlanta.

Taylor Fritz will try to make history by becoming the first American man to win the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2003.

Taylor Fritz will face Novak Djokovic in US Open quarterfinals

Taylor Fritz at the Western & Southern Open

The 2023 US Open is entering its final stages, and one of the most anticipated matches of the quarterfinals is the clash between World No. 2 Novak Djokovic and World No. 9 Taylor Fritz on Tuesday, September 5.

Djokovic is chasing his 24th Grand Slam title, which would tie him with Margaret Court for the most in tennis history. The Serb has already won the Australian Open and the French Open this year.

Djokovic has been dominant in the tournament so far, dropping only two sets in his four matches. The 36-year-old breezed past Alexandre Muller, Bernabe Zapata Miralles, and Laslo Djere in the first three rounds, before defeating Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo in straight sets in the round of 16.

Fritz, on the other hand, has not dropped a set in his four matches so far. The 25-year-old defeated Steve Johnson, Juan Pablo Varillas, Jakub Mensik, and Dominic Stricker to reach his first US Open quarterfinals.

The American has a powerful serve and a solid baseline game and has shown resilience and confidence in his matches.

The head-to-head record between Djokovic and Fritz is heavily in favor of the former, who has won all seven of their previous meetings. The most recent one was at the Western & Southern Open last month, where Djokovic won 6-0, 6-4.

The match between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz promises to be an exciting one, with both players having different motivations and strengths. The former will be under pressure to continue his historic run, while the latter will be eager to prove himself on the big stage.