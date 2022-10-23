"Nice to see people noticing for what I'm good at and not other things" - Jessica Pegula on breaking out of her Buffalo Bills image with her tennis exploits

World No. 5 Jessica Pegula has said she is happy that people are starting to notice her for her on-court achievements rather than for "other things."
Pegula's parents Terry and Kim Pegula own the Buffalo Bills, an NFL team, and the Buffalo Sabres, an NHL team.
During a post-match press conference at the ongoing Guadalajara Open, Pegula spoke about how coming from a famous family was something she had to deal with and said it was nice that she was able to make a name for herself.
"Yeah, it's definitely something I've always had to deal with I guess. Especially as I was coming up, I was doing better, people kind of knew my name," Jessica Pegula said.
"Always I think important that it's nice that I was able to make a name for myself in this sport," she continued. "I think I did that already. But I think just solidifying it by how well I've been doing the last year definitely gives me a lot of confidence. It's nice to see people noticing for what I'm good at and not other things. It's special. I'm glad that people are starting to say that."
"There's always, I guess, nerves going into a final" - Jessica Pegula after reaching the final of the GDL Open
Jessica Pegula defeated former World No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka in straight sets, 7-6(3), 6-1, to reach the final in Guadalajara.
It will be the second 1000 final of the season for Pegula, who emphasized that there were always nerves heading into a final.
"I was in the final of Madrid, so second final this year. Yeah, of course, there's always I guess nerves going into a final," said the American. "At the same time you're happy to be there. In a way I feel like you have pressure and you also don't have pressure because when you start a tournament, your goal is to get to the end and to give yourself a chance to win a title."
The World No. 5 added that they were "good nerves" and that it was a nervous sort of excitement as she looks to win her maiden WTA 1000 title.
"When you finally make it to kind of the last stage, I think you get more excited nervous. But it depends on the day. I'm sure I'll see how I feel walking on court tomorrow, how my warmup feels," Pegula said.
I think in the end it's always good nerves. It's something that it's okay happening because I'm in a final and I'm in a good position to win. Definitely try to look at it more as a positive pressure than anything negative," she added.