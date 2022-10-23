"Nice to see people noticing for what I'm good at and not other things" - Jessica Pegula on breaking out of her Buffalo Bills image with her tennis exploits

World No. 5 Jessica Pegula has said she is happy that people are starting to notice her for her on-court achievements rather than for "other things."

Pegula's parents Terry and Kim Pegula own the Buffalo Bills, an NFL team, and the Buffalo Sabres, an NHL team.

During a post-match press conference at the ongoing Guadalajara Open, Pegula spoke about how coming from a famous family was something she had to deal with and said it was nice that she was able to make a name for herself.

"Yeah, it's definitely something I've always had to deal with I guess. Especially as I was coming up, I was doing better, people kind of knew my name," Jessica Pegula said.

"Always I think important that it's nice that I was able to make a name for myself in this sport," she continued. "I think I did that already. But I think just solidifying it by how well I've been doing the last year definitely gives me a lot of confidence. It's nice to see people noticing for what I'm good at and not other things. It's special. I'm glad that people are starting to say that."

@WTA 40 - Jessica Pegula is the 10th American female player to win 40+ matches in a season in 2000s after Serena Williams, Lindsay Davenport, Venus Williams, Jennifer Capriati, Monica Seles, Sofia Kenin, Madison Keys, Meghann Shaughnessy and Chanda Rubin. Star. @WTA _insider 40 - Jessica Pegula is the 10th American female player to win 40+ matches in a season in 2000s after Serena Williams, Lindsay Davenport, Venus Williams, Jennifer Capriati, Monica Seles, Sofia Kenin, Madison Keys, Meghann Shaughnessy and Chanda Rubin. Star.@WTA @WTA_insider https://t.co/xNy1hCMiIO

"There's always, I guess, nerves going into a final" - Jessica Pegula after reaching the final of the GDL Open

Jessica Pegula returns a shot to Victoria Azarenka at the WTA Guadalajara Open Akron 2022 - Day 6

Jessica Pegula defeated former World No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka in straight sets, 7-6(3), 6-1, to reach the final in Guadalajara.

It will be the second 1000 final of the season for Pegula, who emphasized that there were always nerves heading into a final.

"I was in the final of Madrid, so second final this year. Yeah, of course, there's always I guess nerves going into a final," said the American. "At the same time you're happy to be there. In a way I feel like you have pressure and you also don't have pressure because when you start a tournament, your goal is to get to the end and to give yourself a chance to win a title."

The World No. 5 added that they were "good nerves" and that it was a nervous sort of excitement as she looks to win her maiden WTA 1000 title.

"When you finally make it to kind of the last stage, I think you get more excited nervous. But it depends on the day. I'm sure I'll see how I feel walking on court tomorrow, how my warmup feels," Pegula said.

I think in the end it's always good nerves. It's something that it's okay happening because I'm in a final and I'm in a good position to win. Definitely try to look at it more as a positive pressure than anything negative," she added.

