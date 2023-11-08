"Nice for the sport" - Jannik Sinner delighted to join fellow youngsters Carlos Alcaraz & Holger Rune at ATP Finals 2023

Jannik Sinner is delighted to see the rise of his fellow youngsters on tour this year, as evidenced by the fact that he will join two of them at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

Alongside Sinner, World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 10 Holger Rune have also qualified for the tournament. Sinner will make his second appearance at the tournament, having previously taken part in 2021 as an alternate.

Carlos Alcaraz qualified last year as the World No. 1 but withdrew from the competition due to a late injury. Meanwhile, Rune will be making his debut after being the first alternate at the 2022 edition.

Speaking to the Nitto ATP Finals, Sinner was thrilled by the idea of joining the duo, saying that it was nice for tennis to see youngsters such as themselves come through. The Italian was proud of the rivalry he has established with Alcaraz and Rune and looked forward to enjoying his time on the court with them next week.

"It's nice, I think, for the sport, to see the young players coming through. It's really nice to be part of this rivalry, because it is kind of a rivalry and hopefully we can all show some good moments there and a good level. We're looking forward to it," Jannik Sinner said.

Jannik Sinner has a 4-3 lead in the head-to-head against Carlos Alcaraz, having beaten the Spaniard most recently at the 2023 China Open. On the other hand, he trails 0-2 against Holger Rune. Alcaraz, meanwhile, leads 2-1 in the head-to-head against the Dane.

"The crowd is behind me and obviously I will try my best" - Jannik Sinner on playing in front of his home fans at the ATP Finals in Turin

Jannik Sinner also touched on the idea of playing in front of his home fans at the ATP Finals in Turin, saying that he will try his best to make them "as happy as possible" and win as many matches as he can.

At the same time, the Italian admitted that he would have to enjoy the moment of getting to play at one of the most prestigious events on tour with the crowd in his corner.

"The crowd is behind me and obviously I will try my best to make all the fans as happy as possible and try to win as many matches as possible. I also have to enjoy the moment. It's going to be a good moment for me and hopefully it's going to be a good tournament," Jannik Sinner said.