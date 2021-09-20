Nick Bollettieri expresses shock at Emma Raducanu's US Open win, calls her "Britain's smiling meteor"

Nick Bollettieri recently penned down his thoughts on Emma Raducanu's sensational US Open triumph.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Bollettieri lauded Raducanu's extraordinary performance at Flushing Meadows. He also admitted to being "shocked" at the ease with which she conquered the US Open; the Brit didn't drop a single set on her way to becoming the first qualifier to ever win a Grand Slam.

"I was as shocked as the next observer that Emma took that title with what seemed like supreme ease, not dropping a set as she became the first person in Slam history to win as a qualifier," Bollettieri said.

The veteran tennis coach has worked with several high-profile tennis players - including Maria Sharapova and Andre Agassi - and founded the famous Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy (now IMG Academy) in Florida, USA. Describing Emma Raducanu as "Britain's smiling meteor", Bollettieri marveled at how the 18-year-old won the US Open "at a canter".

But the 90-year-old stopped short of claiming that Raducanu was destined to be an "all-time great", since he believes the competition levels in tennis change very rapidly.

"Britain's smiling meteor, Emma Raducanu, won the US Open this month at a canter, but can I pronounce her an all-time great in the making? Holy mackerel, no! Sport is so much more complex," he added.

The American went on to talk about the aspects of Emma Raducanu's game that impressed him the most. He heaped praise on the teenager's physicality, versatility and mental strength, and even referenced Roger Federer while emphasizing how quick footwork was the foundation of her game.

"I was impressed by Emma's physicality in the final against Leylah Fernandez," Bollettieri said. "Emma's mental control throughout her unprecedented feat was marvelous. She didn't crack. She smiled and prevailed."

"Her versatility was notable," he continued. "You have to come forward, you can no longer win with one style. Emma does all the basics well, but eye-catching was her remarkable footwork. That's the bedrock for everything else. Roger Federer has sublime talent and shots but the bedrock is in the footwork."

"Let Emma Raducanu find her way" - Nick Bollettieri

Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open without losing a set in 10 matches

Nick Bollettieri further opined that Emma Raducanu's next big tournament would be a true indicator of her potential to become a top player in the future. Bollettieri added that it remains to be seen how she will cope with the fame and expectations, before urging everyone to "let her breathe" and find her "own way".

"Raducanu's next tournament, and next Slam, will be telling," Nick Bollettieri said. "We'll see how she copes with fame, and having done something nobody has ever done before, and expectations she'll keep doing it.

"I can't tell you with any honesty I know she'll be a world-beater," he added. "I see the potential, and all sorts of positives, and I hope she continues to soar. But go easy, and let her breathe. Let her find her way."

The American proceeded to give some words of advice to the teenage phenomenon. He encouraged Emma Raducanu to never be satisfied and to keep striving for things that people say are impossible.

"Asked to give Emma Raducanu advice, it would be simple: never be satisfied," he said. "Do more. When you're satisfied is when people take you down. Keep aspiring to do things that people say cannot be done."

Edited by Musab Abid