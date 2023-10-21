Nick Kyrgios has the ability to be on Ilie Nastase's level if he figures out a strategy to work things his way, says Jimmy Connors

Jimmy Connors recently stated that Nick Kyrgios can reach the levels of former World No. 1 Ilie Nastase if he can figure out a strategy to work things his way as opposed to against him.

Kyrgios has shown immense potential since arriving on the ATP tour in 2013. However, with just seven titles and a Wimbledon final appearance, the Australian seems to have underachieved throughout his career so far.

In an episode of the Advantage Connors tennis podcast, Connors opined that Nick Kyrgios can only get on the winning trail if he identifies what works for him and what does not.

"Kyrgios has the talent also and we've talked about a lot that if he could get that under control and he could figure out a way for it to work for him as opposed to against him and get on the winning trail, oh my god, how good would he be for the game, just as Nastase was great for the game," Connors stated.

Connors acknowledged Kyrgios' ability, but maintained that he would pick Nastase over the Australian.

"You can't do that if you are not winning, even though he's trying. He's trying to get it but, for me right now, I would probably pick Nastase with the understanding that Kyrgios has the ability to be on that level if he would let it work for him," he continued.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion felt that Nastase should have been the greatest player ever given his talent, swiftness, and anticipation.

"Nasti might have been a little bit more crazy. He won more. To me, Nastase should have been the best of all time. He was that talented, that good, that fast and his anticipation was beyond. Nastase won the US Open, he won the French, he was in the finals of Wimbledon. He had great success with many tournaments," he added.

Nick Kyrgios drops out of ATP rankings after more than four months of inactivity

Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Wimbledon previews

Nick Kyrgios recently dropped out of the ATP rankings after more than four months of inactivity on the tour. He has barely played any tennis this year, having been hampered by several injuries throughout the season.

Kyrgios was initially troubled by a knee injury that needed surgery. His return was further delayed by a torn ligament in his wrist, which he picked up before Wimbledon. He made just one appearance in 2023 at the BOSS Open where he suffered a first-round defeat to Wu Yibing.

Nick Kyrgios last tasted victory on tour at the 2022 Japan Open. With the ATP 500 event having gotten underway this year, the points Kyrgios earned from the tournament last time have dropped him out of the rankings.