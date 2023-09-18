Nick Kyrgios agrees with Darren Cahill wanting more entertainers like him & Ben Shelton in men's tennis

Nick Kyrgios recently agreed with fellow Australian Darren Cahill, asserting that he and Ben Shelton are both a fresh breath of air as far as men's tennis is considered.

Cahill, who is currently coaching Jannik Sinner, drew a comparison between the fast-rising Ben Shelton and the former World No. 13 in terms of their big-match playing ability and their entertaining on-court personas.

Nick Kyrgios admittedly felt that the famous coach was absolutely on the mark with his assertions, if his latest post on X (formerly Twitter) is anything to go by.

It was a fan-page which first put up Cahill's quotes on their social media handle, raking up impressions. Eventually, the Aussie found the post and would re-amplify it for his fans to see, with the caption:

"Finally."

More recently, Kyrgios also gave his opinion on the drama surrounding Ben Shelton's 2023 US Open semifinal encounter with Novak Djokovic. He reposted Shelton's father Bryan's complaints about the Serb apparently mocking the 20-year-old.

The 28-year-old Aussie, however, stressed that Djokovic's antics after his match win made the sport even more entertaining. He also expressed his bewilderment at the fact that the aftermath of the match gained much more hype than the actual last-four match between the two in New York.

"So what?!?!? Sport is entertainment. We aren't robots. More people spoke about the celebration than the match," the Australian wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle a few days ago.

Nick Kyrgios is currently out of action as he completes rehabilitation from injury

Nick Kyrgios plays a shot during the first round of the 2023 Stuttgart Open

Nick Kyrgios, meanwhile, is currently recovering from a serious injury that has forced him to withdraw from the majority of his tournaments in 2023. The Aussie has had a tough time in terms of his physical conditioning lately, having to repeatedly deal with injuries.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist injured his knee in late 2022, and underwent arthroscopic surgery to address the issue earlier this year. The rehabilitation process, however, forced him to sit out for a large part of the season.

Kyrgios' return to the ATP tour at the 2023 Stuttgart Open in June was then ill-fated, as he seemingly picked up a wrist injury during his opening-round loss to China's Yibing Wu.

The Aussie subsequently withdrew from Wimbledon and the US Open, and hasn't played for three months. Having said that, he recently expressed his intentions to make a comeback to the top rungs of tennis on his Instagram stories a few weeks ago. He wrote:

"To my millions of fans out there, I guess we just have to be patient. Trust me, I still have some fire left in the tank, my body just needs time to recover and get back. Everything off-court is doing great lam eyeing to come back and have a season like my last again."