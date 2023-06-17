Nick Kyrgios amused by his own "extra" dive at the Queen's Club Championships 2019

Nick Kyrgios has recently shared a funny video of himself showcasing his dramatic dive for a shot at the Queen's Club Championships in 2019.

Kyrgios is no stranger to making headlines with his antics on and off the court. The Australian tennis star has a knack for entertaining fans with his flashy shots, witty comments, and unpredictable behavior. But sometimes, he also makes them laugh with his epic fails.

That was the case in a throwback video that Kyrgios shared recently. The video was from the Round of 16 match against Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime at Queen’s Club. It was a very close and entertaining match, with many trick shots and tweeners from Kyrgios. However, Auger-Aliassime won the match in three sets, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 7-5.

The video of Kyrios' "extra" dive was posted by Tennis TV on Friday, June 16, with the caption:

"The most extra dive ever."

Kyrgios shared the video on his Instagram story with the caption:

“Hahahahah”

Nick Kyrgios' 2023 comeback ends in shock defeat at Stuttgart Open

Nick Kyrgios in 2023 Australian Open: Previews

Nick Kyrgios had not competed on the ATP Tour in 2023 until he made a comeback in the first round of the Stuttgart Open on June 13. The Aussie had to skip his home Slam earlier this year after having surgery to fix a small tear in his lateral meniscus.

Kyrgios’ previous match on tour was at the 2022 Tokyo Open, where he retired from his quarterfinal match due to pain in his left knee.

The long injury break in 2023 clearly affected Kyrgios’ performance, as he lost to China’s Yibing Wu 5-7, 3-6. After his loss, the 28-year-old posted a message on Twitter asking fans to be understanding with him while he tries to get back to his peak level.

“Be patient with me my fans please…. It’s a process to get back to where I was. I know it’s hard for you to see me perform like today, but I need more time and hopefully can get back to where I was,” he wrote.

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios Be patient with me my fans please…. It’s a process to get back to where I was. I know it’s hard for you to see me perform like today, but I need more time and hopefully can get back to where I was.

Kyrgios also revealed his love for the grass-court season, saying that it is the best part of his year. He said he was thrilled to be back on tour after working hard to recover his fitness.

“The grass season for me is always the highlight of the year,” Nick Kyrgios said. “I can’t wait to be out there again and play the sport that I’ve been putting so much effort to get back to.”

Kyrgios will be looking to find his form in time for Wimbledon, where he reached the final last year.

