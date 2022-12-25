Nick Kyrgios announces end of "f***ing crazy" 2022 season

Nick Kyrgios announced the end of his eventful 2022 season on social media. The Aussie had a pretty good season, winning 37 out of 47 matches and claiming the Citi Open in Washington.

However, his most notable achievement in 2022 was reaching his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

He also reached the quarterfinals of the US Open, the Indian Wells Masters, and the Miami Masters Round of 16. Kyrgios' performances helped him return to the Top 20 of the ATP rankings.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to announce the end of his season and stated that he needed a rest after a crazy year.

"That's a wrap. 2022 was a f***ing CRAZY ONE. Did some amazing things on court,, collected money, made memories, I NEED A REST," Nick Kyrgios captioned his Instagram story.

Nick Kyrgios most recently competed at the World Tennis League in Dubai as part of the Eagles alongside Caroline Garcia, Andreas Seppi, Bianca Andreescu, and Rohan Bopanna.

The Aussie lost both of his singles matches to Felix Auger-Aliassime and Grigor Dimitrov. He partnered Bianca Andreescu in mixed doubles and the pair won both of their matches, beating the pairs of Eugenie Bouchard and Holger Rune, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Dominic Thiem.

I'm not going to play anything after Indian Wells: Nick Kyrgios

Speaking about the upcoming season, Kyrgios said that he viewed the Australian Open as an "exhausting couple of weeks." The 27-year-old also stated that he would not play another tournament after the Indian Wells Masters.

"Probably not. I’m kind of gearing for an exhausting couple of weeks to be honest. But I’ve just got to internalise it and just think to myself it’s just another tournament. Obviously it’s a lot more than just a tournament for a lot of other people around me. I know I’ve got about a month and a half after that where I’m going to be at home before Indian Wells; I’m not going to play anything after that. That’s really what I’m looking forward to," Kyrgios said.

Kyrgios will start his 2023 season at the inaugural edition of the United Cup, which starts on December 29. Australia are drawn in Group D with Spain and Great Britain. The World No. 22 will face Cameron Norrie and Rafael Nadal during the group stages of the tournament.

