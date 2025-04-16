Nick Kyrgios brings back bold Jayson Tatum-LeBron James prediction ahead of 2025 NBA Playoffs

Nick Kyrgios reshared a prediction he made in 2023 about Jayson Tatum recreating LeBron James' feat of winning his first NBA title at 27. The Aussie, a Boston Celtics fan, did so days before the 2025 NBA Playoffs are scheduled to begin.

Kyrgios shared a video on his Instagram Story, which was from June 2023, where he was asked during an interview whether Tatum would bring the NBA title to Boston. The Aussie confidently claimed that James won his first title at 27 and Tatum, who was 26 at the time, would win his in the coming year.

Surprisingly, Kyrgios was spot on. Tatum helped the Boston Celtics defeat the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 to clinch the NBA Finals. He captioned his latest Story:

"Told you!! Let's run it back"

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram Story | Image: Instagram @k1ngkyrg1os

This year, the Celtics are trying to defend their title, and Tatum has been influential again as he leads his side in most points scored and assists provided per game. The Celtics finished first in their division and are set to begin the playoffs against the Orlando Magic this weekend.

Nick Kyrgios earned his first win on the ATP Tour in over two years at the Miami Open 2025

Nick Kyrgios at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios played only one professional match in over two years due to injury. He finally made a comeback on tour this season as he played during the Australian hardcourt swing. The Aussie played at the Brisbane International and the Australian Open but was defeated in singles in the first round at both events.

He faced another first-round loss at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells before finally earning a win at the Miami Open. The 29-year-old got the better of Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round.

"To come off and get a win and feel like I belong again was special," he said after the match (via BBC). "I never thought I would play tennis again to be brutally honest with you. I was having conversations with my camp and my team... and I said: 'I don't know how long I can keep doing this for.'"

However, he lost in the next round to 22nd seed Karen Khachanov 6-7(3), 0-6. The Aussie is yet to play during the claycourt swing, and it is still unknown when he will take to the courts next.

