Nick Kyrgios brutally blasts Andy Murray for thinking too much of himself, says he & Brit are not even friends anymore

Tennis' wild child Nick Kyrgios is back in the news this week, thanks to his revelation of 'no more being friends' with Andy Murray - one of the staunchest defenders of the Aussie for a large part of the 2010s. The former World No. 13 has claimed that the three-time Major winner had distanced himself over the last few years.

Ad

Kyrgios is currently inactive on the ATP Tour, having last competed in doubles with Gael Monfils at the Citi DC Open in July. With no discernible plans of making a singles return anytime soon, the 30-year-old has focused on his social media presence and media interactions.

Earlier this week, Nick Kyrgios sat down for a candid chat with Josh Mansour of "The Unscripted Show", where he divulged rather surprising details regarding how he feels about Andy Murray. The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up revealed that the former World No. 1 "acted too important" when he made a proposition for the latter to appear on his podcast.

Ad

Trending

While the seven-time ATP singles titlist conceded that Murray was previously one of his biggest supporters, the fact that the Brit couldn't set some time aside for him drew his ire.

"I wouldn’t even know if he’s a friend anymore. I guess, he’s just like a colleague. We used to be closer. He was one of the people that was very supportive of me through there. But now we kind of don’t talk as much," Nick Kyrgios said on the Unscripted Show this week. "I wanted him on a podcast and he acted too important. So there’s your truth. It’s like, 'Bro, find some time.'"

Ad

Kyrgios and Murray got along incredibly well ever since their first-ever tour-level meeting at the 2014 Canadian Open. According to the Aussie, the 38-year-old even showed concern for his mental wellbeing after stumbling upon self-harm marks on his arm.

Nick Kyrgios: "I don't want to be someone like Andy Murray, hobbling to the finish line"

Nick Kyrgios scored his lone victory over Andy Murray at Queen's Club 2018 | Image Source: Getty

Last December, Nick Kyrgios had some choice words for Andy Murray during his Nothing Major podcast appearance. The former World No. 13, who has now fallen to a lowly 661st in the world, inferred that the three-time Major winner's goodbye to tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympics was far too drawn out while talking about the prospect of his own retirement.

Ad

"I didn't wanna just have an injury, and I don't want to be someone like Andy Murray, that's for sure, like, hobbling to the finish line. No," Kyrgios said on the Nothing Major show in 2024.

The two players met seven times on the ATP Tour, with Murray ending his career with an unassailable 6-1 lead over Kyrgios in their head-to-head meetings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More