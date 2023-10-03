Australian tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios has reacted to the disqualification of his compatriot Marc Polmans from the 2023 Shanghai Masters qualifying round.

There was a lot of drama in the tournament on Tuesday (October 3) when Polmans got disqualified for accidentally hitting the chair umpire after he missed a match point against Stefano Napolitano.

The score was 7-6, 6-6 (6-5) in Polmans' favor when he struck an extra ball in frustration toward the umpire after missing the crucial point. While he quickly apologized, the match concluded at that moment.

The Aussie was just two points away from securing a spot in the main draw, which would have marked his first-ever appearance at a Masters 1000 tournament. However, he was disqualified on the spot, which led to Napolitano entering the main draw instead.

In light of this, Nick Kyrgios reacted to the incident on X (formerly Twitter), saying it would be interesting to see what fine Polmans would receive, and compared it to his own bottle-shaking controversy at the 2018 Queen's Club Championships. Caught on camera performing a lewd act with a water battle during one of his matches at the tournament, the Aussie was fined a massive €15,000.

"Interested to see what the fine will be all things considered (15 thousand pounds) for the bottle shake at queens," he wrote.

What exactly happened to Nick Kyrgios during the Queen's Club Championships 2018?

Nick Kyrgios pictured at the 2018 Queen's Club Championships

Controversy and Nick Kyrgios have gone hand in hand over the years, and the 2018 Queen's Club Championships was no exception.

The Aussie was having a great run at the tournament, having defeated two Brits in a row, Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund, as well as Feliciano Lopez, to reach the semifinals, where he faced Marin Cilic.

The match was going well until Kyrgios was shown on television performing a sexual act with his water bottle during his 7-6, 7-6 loss to the Croat. He was eventually fined €15,000 (£13,184) for "unsportsmanlike conduct".

Nick Kyrgios later accepted that his actions were inappropriate but questioned why he was fined more than Denis Shapovalov (£5,299) when the Canadian accidentally slapped a ball into umpire Arnaud Gabas' face in 2017 during a Davis Cup loss to Great Britain.

"Let’s get that water bottle thing clear," Kyrgios told The Sunday Times. "It was bad and I shouldn’t have done it with kids watching so make sure you put it in the article."

"My girlfriend [WTA player Ajla Tomljanovic] will kill me if I don’t apologise and it was unacceptable. But Denis Shapovalov gets fined $5k for hitting an umpire in the eye and sending him to hospital. I get fined $15k for playing with a water bottle," the former Wimbledon finalist added.