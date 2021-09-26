Nick Kyrgios calls the Laver Cup "crucial" for tennis, but says this is probably the last year he will play the tournament

Nick Kyrgios lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Laver Cup on Saturday, and after the match he talked at length about the tournament and his own future. Kyrgios called the Laver Cup "crucial for the sport" since he thinks tennis will lose a lot of fans once Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic call it a day. At the same time, the Aussie expressed doubt about whether he'd play at the event ever again.

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are all missing in action at the 2021 Laver Cup. But the tournament has still reportedly been a financial success, given that all tickets have sold out.

Nick Kyrgios' team - Team World - currently trail Team Europe 1-11, with just one day of play left. Team World needs to win all the fixtures on Day 3 if they wish to win their maiden Laver Cup tie.

Nick Kyrgios himself endured a miserable day on Saturday, losing both his singles and doubles tie. After going down 6-3, 6-4 to Stefanos Tsitsipas, he combined with John Isner to lose to the pairing of Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev.

During his singles post-match press conference, Kyrgios was asked to elaborate on the experiences and learnings he takes from the Laver Cup each time. The Aussie claimed that some of his best memories have come at the Laver Cup, and that playing in the tournament has increased his overall motivation.

"Laver Cup, I have had some of my most memorable moments on a tennis court here," Kyrgios said. "This event made me more hungry. I think to the back end of the last couple of years when I was on the team, it made me push a little bit harder (at other tournaments), to have that option you need to play on the team."

Nick Kyrgios further called the Laver Cup an "amazing event", especially in light of the fact that tennis will be badly hit once the legendary trio of Federer, Djokovic and Nadal retire. The Aussie believes the Laver Cup has created a pathway to bring more fans into the sport while at the same time also giving plenty of importance to the younger stars.

"It's just an amazing event," Kyrgios said. "I think for the sport it's so crucial, because I think when Federer, Nadal, Djokovic will eventually leave the sport - they are human, they are old - tennis will be in a very tough position marketing-wise. I think fans, we will lose a lot of fans. This is a great way to give other players some attention."

Nick Kyrgios further pointed out how even youngsters such as Felix Auger-Aliassime get plenty of support from the Laver Cup crowds. According to the 26-year-old, the tournament - which he claims gets "more views than most Grand Slams" - gives casual tennis the opportunity to start following players other than the Big 3.

"You know, you look at when Felix gets announced into Boston, he's incredibly loved," Kyrgios said. "I think it gives fans who don't usually see tennis to start loving other players. I think from the entertainment standpoint, it's amazing. You know, this event gets more views than most Grand Slams."

"I feel like I have nothing left to prove to myself" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios had mentioned at the start of the presser that he "didn't know how much longer" he would be "around tennis", so he was later asked to elaborate on that. In response, the Aussie declared that he wouldn't be playing any more events in 2021 after the Laver Cup, since he wanted to visit his mother who wasn't keeping well.

"Definitely this is my last event of the year," Kyrgios said. "You know, I need to go back home. I have been traveling for four-and-a-half months now. My mum is not doing too well with her health. I'd like to go back and see her."

Kyrgios went on to claim that he doesn't feel the need to play every week since he doesn't have anything "left to prove" to himself.

"I feel like I'm not one of those players now that's going to go hunting for points or hunting for accolades or anything like that," the 26-year-old said. "I feel like I have nothing left to prove to myself. I'm incredibly proud of what I have achieved."

Nick Kyrgios also talked about his possible long-term future, and expressed satisfaction about what he has already achived in the sport.

"I feel like I have been around for a long, long time," Kyrgios said. "You can see the Zverevs and Thiems and all that, I was on tour before these guys were on tour. I have had not a long career, but for me I always wanted to come on tour to beat the best players, show my personality, and then create a platform where I was able to help others."

The Aussie further claimed he may not play the Laver Cup again, since everything from this moment on is a "bonus" for him.

"I feel like that's what I have done," Kyrgios said. "That's what I have proven. Where I go from here, everything's a bonus. I'm playing Laver Cup again, and I'm not going to lie, I think this is my last year I will probably play Laver Cup."

