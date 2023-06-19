Carlos Alcaraz has put Nick Kyrgios ahead of himself as the player likely to challenge Novak Djokovic at the upcoming 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

In a video shared by Eurosport, the Spaniard addressed the media and spoke about the likely frontrunners at the upcoming Grand Slam event. He began with himself and admitted to a lack of experience on grass courts.

He was realistic about his chances and stated that challenging veteran players like Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic was "complicated".

"Well I think I have said that I can win any tournamnet that I play. Obviously on grass it is a bit more complicated as I dont have a lot of experience and in the matches that I played I struggled a bit. And obviously [Novak] Djokovic, together with [Roger] Federer is one of the greatest players ever seen on a grass court. So it's going to be complicated," he said.

He put last year's finalist Nick Kyrgios ahead of himself as the player likely to be a threat to Djokovic's title defence.

"[Nick] Kyrgios has played a final in Wimbledon and he is very good on grass as well. I'm not saying I am not capable of beating Djokovic, but I have less chances than on other surfaces. I think Kyrgios has more chance to defeat Djokovic than any other player," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz is set to open his grass season with the Queen's Club Championships currently underway.

Carlos Alcaraz set to compete at the Queen's Club Championships

Carlos Alcaraz practices ahead of the 2023 Queen's Club Championships

Carlos Alcaraz will begin his grass campaign with the 2023 Queen's Club Championships. The Spaniard is well-rested after a four-day break following his semifinal match against Novak Djokovic at the French Open and will now be looking to make his mark on the grass courts.

The 20-year-old reached as far as the fourth round of Wimbledon last year. However, a grass title has eluded the reigning US Open champion, who has seven clay and three hardcourt titles in his repertoire. In a pre-tournament press conference, he spoke about some of the pros and cons he felt of the surface.

“The most difficult part is to move well on grass. You need to be more careful than other surfaces, so for me to move on grass is the most difficult,” Alcaraz said.

“The most comfortable is going to the net and playing aggressively all the time. For me it is similar to other surfaces with my style. Playing that style is comfortable and I like it," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz will clash with Qualifier Arthur Fils in the opening round of the tournament on Tuesday, June 20.

