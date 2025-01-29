Nick Kyrgios claps back at troll mocking his win-less 2025 season with blunt attack on Jannik Sinner

Nick Kyrgios launched another scathing attack at Jannik Sinner while responding to a troll who mocked the Aussie's win-less 2025 season in singles. Kyrgios has played two singles matches this season and lost both.

At the ATP 250 event in Montpellier, third seed Flavio Cobolli received a bye in the first round. On the official draws page, a brief glitch resulted in 'bye' advancing to the second round of the event. A troll on X referred to the glitch on January 28 and wrote:

"BYE has won more matches than Nick Kyrgios in 2025," the user wrote.

Kyrgios returned to the tour after a long injury hiatus this season. He played at the Brisbane International and was beaten by Giovanni Mpetshi-Perricard in the first round. Days later, he even played at the Australian Open amid further injury concerns and faced another disappointing loss at the hands of Jacob Fearnley.

Kyrgios, who has been outspoken about Jannik Sinner's failed drug tests, took another dig at the Italian while responding to the troll. The Aussie commented:

"Bye has failed less drug tests than sinner."

Sinner tested positive twice for the performance-enhancing drug Clostebol in March, with the news becoming public in August. The ITIA later cleared the World No. 1, ruling the contamination unintentional.

However, Kyrgios has repeatedly criticized the decision, insisting that Sinner deserved a suspension. WADA seemingly shares a similar stance, having appealed the ITIA’s ruling as they seek a two-year ban for the Italian. The case is set to be heard by CAS in April this year.

"Disgusting for our sport" - Nick Kyrgios on Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek's doping cases

Along with Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek was also embroiled in a doping controversy. Notably, Swiatek was also World No. 1 when she tested positive for trimetazidine in August. She received a one-month suspension from the ITIA and the WADA recently announced that the decision will not be appealed.

During an interaction with reporters in Brisbane, Nick Kyrgios described the situation as "disgusting."

"I just think that it's been handled horrifically in our sport. Two world number ones both getting done for doping is disgusting for our sport. It's a horrible look," Nick Kyrgios told reporters in Brisbane.

"The tennis integrity right now, and everyone knows it, but no one wants to speak about it, is awful. It's not okay," he added.

Sinner, amid his ongoing controversy, successfully defended his Australian Open title. The Italian is now a three-time Grand Slam champion and is trying not to think much about his impending hearing.

