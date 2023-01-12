Nick Kyrgios is confident of his game ahead of the 2023 Australian Open. The 27-year-old feels that he is currently one of the best players in the world and that his status has risen from being a 'dark horse' to being one of the favorites to win the title.

The Aussie has made nine appearances so far at the Melbourne Major, with his first coming in 2014. He reached the second round that year before losing to Benoit Paire in five sets. His best performance came in the 2015 edition, where the World No. 21 reached the quarterfinals.

With the experience of playing on the hardcourts at Melbourne Park under his belt and overall improvement in his game recently, Kyrgios feels that he can better his past performances at the Australian Open and go all the way to clinch the title, adding that he is no longer just a "dark horse."

"I am one of the best players in the world. It's kind of different for me as one of the favourites, usually I'm a dark horse. This is the first time I've felt like one of the guys who can take the trophy," the Australian expressed.

Kyrgios stated that he has proven in the past that he can "go deep" at a Grand Slam.

"I'm definitely going to go into any tournament, the Australian Open, with confidence, and I think I've proven I can go deep at a Grand Slam. So hopefully ... with Australia on my back, it can be a good couple of weeks," he added.

"I'm just hoping to take it step by step" - Nick Kyrgios on his approach to 2023 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios at the 2019 Australian Open Previews

Nick Kyrgios has made it clear that he is not going to have any expectations heading into the 2023 Australian Open and that he would rather take it "step by step."

The 2022 Washington Open champion feels that it is wise not to look too far ahead into the tournament considering the "damage" that a lot of players are capable of making in the first Grand Slam of the season.

"I'm not looking too far ahead, I'm just hoping to take it step by step, I'm not looking forward in the draw at all. I know there's a lot of capable players who are able to do damage," he said.

The 2023 Australian Open is set to commence on January 16 and Nick Kyrgios will enter the tournament as the 19th seed.

