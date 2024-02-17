Nick Kyrgios congratulates Logan Paul on his flourishing wrestling career in WWE, teases their upcoming gig at the Pokemon Unite Championships

Nick Kyrgios recently praised Logan Paul for his blossoming wrestling career in the WWE while also anticipating their union at the upcoming 2024 Pokemon Unite Championships.

Apart from tennis, Kyrgios is known for his obsession with gaming, tattooing and basketball. While prioritizing his recovery over the last year and a half due to injury concerns, he has also been actively involved in meeting new celebrities and media personnel.

The Australian attended the popular podcast show 'Impaulsive' last year and struck a friendly relationship with the founder and co-host of the show Logan Paul. He recently congratulated the WWE wrestler for his accomplishments on X (formerly Twitter) and talked up their prospects at the Pokemon Unite Championships.

"Congrats Logan Paul. Guy is dominating WWE and soon to be the Pokémon unite scene. JOMEGALULE2 is waiting," Nick Kyrgios wrote.

Logan Paul initially started out as a YouTuber but has now grown his endeavors as a popular boxer, podcast host and WWE wrestler. He is currently under contract with one of the most successful wrestling franchises around the globe - the WWE, and is also the United States Champion in the company.

While discussing their vivid interests during the podcast, Kyrgios and Paul spoke about their passion for gaming, obsessing over the multiplayer online arena video game, Pokemon Unite. The duo also recently announced on X that they will be taking part in the upcoming Pokemon Unite Championships as teammates and invited other gamers to join them.

"One year ago, Nick Kyrgios came on my podcast and told me about a Nintendo Switch game called "Pokemon Unite." Given my obsession with Pokemon, I finally started playing & now I’m addicted," Logan Paul wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Nick & I want to compete in the Championship Tournament but we don’t have a team… anyone looking for two strong teammates OR want to form an eSports team with us?" Paul added.

Let’s go!!! This gonna be crazy! @LoganPaul man of many talents," Nick Kyrgios responded.

"I hope to see you back as soon as possible" - Jannik Sinner eager for Nick Kyrgios' return to the men's tour

Nick Kyrgios and Jannik Sinner interact after a match in 2022

Reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner is hoping to see Nick Kyrgios back in action on the men's tour.

Kyrgios has only played one competitive match in the last 16 months. He participated at the 2023 Stuttgart Open but struggled to make a successful return due to a lack of match fitness.

The 28-year-old decided to extend his spell on the sidelines to rehabilitate but has tried to stay close to tennis. He recently worked as a commentator at the Australian Open where he not only covered all the action from the commentators box but also interviewed fellow players in action after their matches.

While interacting with Jannik Sinner after the youngster's astounding win over Daniil Medvedev in the finals, Kyrgios was informed by the Italian that he was truly missed on the men's tour. Sinner also told Kyrgios that his unique style of play and demeanor on the tennis court is unlike any other player on the men's tour.

"I think, what's for sure, everyone is missing you, You are this kind of player you don't see around so often. Your game style, your way how to behave on court, and those kind of things, you are different, no? And this kind of player we need,” Sinner said.

"I hope you are getting back - I'm missing you. It was a great emotion to see you after my second-round match, so I hope to see you back as soon as possible,” he added.