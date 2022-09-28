Nick Kyrgios continues his attack on Stefanos Tsitsipas, invites Carlos Alcaraz for a contest in Spain, and more...

In his Q&A session on his Instagram account via stories, Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios mentioned that his last two match wins over World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas have been pretty comfortable.

The duo have faced each other five times on the ATP tour, with the Aussie leading their head-to-head 4-1. Their last two meetings on the grasscourt this year were rather contentious, with Kyrgios and Tsitsipas exchanging words during and after the encounters.

During the Q&A, a fan asked Kyrgios "how badly" would he beat Tstisipas if they were to face off in a five-set match tomorrow, to which the Aussie replied by saying:

"Not sure. But the last two times were quite comfy."

Nick Kyrgios replies to a match against Stefanos Tsitsipas

He also answered a question about potentially facing World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and stated that he was "always ready" and wants to play a match against the 19-year-old in his home country, Spain.

Nick Kyrgios challenges Carlos Alcaraz for a match in Spain

"I'm always ready. Carlos Alcaraz let's get a big match in Spain going," said Kyrgios.

"I don't like bullies; He has a very evil side to him" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios shakes hands with Stefanos Tsitsipas after their third round match in Wimbledon

After their third-round match at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Tsitsiaps termed the flamboyant Aussie a 'bully' and said that he felt like the 27-year-old had an "evil side" to him.

"It's constant bullying. He was probably a bully at school. I don't like bullies. He has a very evil side to him," said the Greek.

He even questioned why the Aussie talked so much during his matches and argued that it was a tactic to distract his opponents.

"I wish we could all come together and put a rule in place. I don't know. Something about talking. Why would you be talking while you're playing? It makes no sense. Every single point that I played today I feel like there was something going on on the other side of the net,"

"That's his way of manipulating the opponent and making you feel distracted, in a way. There is no other player that does this. There is no other player that is so upset and frustrated all the time with something. I really hope all us players can come up with something and make this a cleaner version of our sport, have this kind of behaviour not accepted, not allowed, not tolerated," he added.

