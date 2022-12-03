Nick Kyrgios shares his delight after GOAT LeBron James leapfrogs Magic Johnson NBA's all-time assists list

Nick Kyrgios, who is known to be an avid basketball fan, chose to highlight LeBron James' latest feat after the LA Lakers great moved ahead of Magic Johnson to be placed sixth on the NBA's all-time assists list.

James surpassed Johnson with his ninth assist in the fourth quarter of the game even as the Lakers got past the Milwaukee Bucks 133-129.

With the Lakers leading the Bucks 109-108, 'King James' found Anthony Davis to get past Johnson's tally of 10,141 assists. He ended the game with a total of 11 assists in total and stated what he admired most about Magic Johnson.

“The way Magic approached the game, it was very infectious. His teammates loved playing with him because of the joy he played with and the ability to pass the ball and get other guys involved. He was always excited about seeing his teammates be great. I always admired that in him," LeBron James stated after the match.

The Australian took to Instagram to highlight the achievement.

Nick Kyrgios, who is admittedly a great admirer of Lebron James and often posts stories about the basketball icon on social media, proceeded to imitate a celebration made famous by the 37-year-old at Wimbledon last year.

The Aussie, who loves playing basketball, was also seen in action with New South Wales' Premier Dominic Perrottet in a celebrity game earlier this year.

10 News First Sydney @10NewsFirstSyd Tennis star Nick Kyrgios and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet have gone head-to-head in a celebrity basketball clash. Tennis star Nick Kyrgios and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet have gone head-to-head in a celebrity basketball clash. https://t.co/0RpEP0AvVH

Those ahead of LeBron James on the NBA's list of assists are Mark Johnson, Steve Nash, Chris Paul, Jason Kidd and John Stockton.

"To be honest I should be in coach of the year, I coached myself to a Wimbledon final" - Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Nick Kyrgios never fails to garner attention thanks to his witty and ambiguous quotes on social media.

The Aussie star recently added to his list of cheeky statements by claiming that he should have been included in the coach of the year category for the 2022 ATP Awards.

The volatile 27-year-old, who reached the finals of the 2022 Wimbledon championships without a coach, reckoned that he should be listed amongst the coaches who have been nominated for the ATP awards this season.

Whether or not Kyrgios meant to convey that he was in the same league as Juan Carlos Ferrero, Goran Ivanisevic, Michael Russell, or Christian Ruud, the nominees for the award, is unclear, considering the history of cryptic messages posted by the Aussie.

The Canberra-born player made it to a Grand Slam final for the first time ever after Rafael Nadal withdrew ahead of the Wimbledon semifinals. He, however, failed to get past Novak Djokovic in the title round.

