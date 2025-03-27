Nick Kyrgios drops 2-word reaction as he returns to training just days after Miami Open heartbreak

Nick Kyrgios recently updated fans with an update about his training schedule. The Australian ATP pro shared a video in which he can be seen preparing for the upcoming events in the tennis calendar.

The Aussie returned to tennis action in the 2025 season and made his debut at the Brisbane International, suffering an opening-round exit in the singles tournament. He endured the same fate at the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Kyrgios got his first win of the 2025 season at the Miami Open after beating Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Masters 1000 event. The 29-year-old then lost 6-7(3), 0-6 to 22nd seed Karen Khachanov in the second round.

Shortly after his Miami Open exit, Nick Kyrgios resumed training and shared glimpses of a gym session on his Instagram Stories, with his caption reading:

"We back."

Nick Kyrgios faced several injuries back in 2023 and 2024 and his only activity in tennis was as a commentator during big tournaments. The Aussie has also played three doubles matches since his comeback, most notably reaching the second round of the Brisbane International with Novak Djokovic.

His last doubles action as of now came at the Australian Open, where he teammed up with commpatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis. The pair lost to another Aussie duo of Aleksandar Vukic and James Duckworth in the opening round of the Melbourne Major.

Nick Kyrgios on his first singles win in over two years

Nick Kyrgios at the Miami Open (Image Source: Getty)

Kyrgios' win over Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the Miami Open saw him register his first singles win since the 2022 Tokyo Open. The Aussie said that winning a match after so long was a special feeling for him.

"It has been a long journey even to get to the start line of matches and be scared to even be able to finish them. So to come in and get a win and feel like I belong again, it’s pretty special," he told TennisTV.

With Nick Kyrgios out of the Miami Open, his next tournament is yet to be revealed. The Aussie is not registered to compete in any of the three tournaments that start next week and it iis yet to be seen whether he will take part in any of the european clay-court tournaments that start from April.

