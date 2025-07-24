Nick Kyrgios drops 4-word reaction to ex-girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya reaching Citi DC Open QF months after her split with Jannik Sinner

Nick Kyrgios delivered a four-word reaction to ex-girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya securing her progress to the women's singles quarterfinals of the ongoing 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington. It marks the Russian's best result in singles since her split from reigning ATP No. 1 Jannik Sinner was confirmed back in early May.Kalinskaya, a former WTA No. 11, began her campaign in Washington with a 6-2, 6-3, first-round win over Kamilla Rakhimova. In the second round, the 26-year-old Russian registered a dominant 6-4, 6-0 victory against No. 8 seed Magda Linette to reach the quarterfinals at the combined ATP and WTA 500 hardcourt event for the third time in her career. In the last eight, Kalinskaya is set to face No. 4 seed Clara Tauson.A tennis page on X (formerly Twitter) shared a post in the immediate aftermath of the result, confirming Anna Kalinskaya's triumph against Linette. Nick Kyrgios, who dated the Russian briefly in 2020, reacted to the post, highlighting how Kalinskaya has been a consistent performer at the Mubadala Citi DC Open over the years.&quot;Always played well here,&quot; Kyrgios wrote.Kalinskaya was most recently in a relationship with Jannik Sinner, who has established himself as a serial winner on the ATP Tour. In May 2024, the Italian confirmed that he was dating the Russian. The two even attended a few of each other's matches, including some at last year's Wimbledon Championships.However, in May this year, Sinner revealed that he is no longer in a romantic relationship with Kalinskaya.&quot;I'm not in a relationship&quot; - Jannik Sinner's confirmation of breakup with Anna Kalinskaya after end of three-month suspensionJannik Sinner (Source: Getty)Jannik Sinner settled for a three-month suspension with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) not long after the successful defense of his Australian Open title at the beginning of 2025. The suspension stemmed from the Italian's role in getting contaminated by the banned substance Clostebol last year.Shortly following the end of his ban, Sinner interacted with reporters at a press conference, where he stated that his relationship with Anna Kalinskaya had come to an end.&quot;I’m not in a relationship. So, whoever is asking, that’s it. It’s all good,&quot; the ATP No. 1 said.Signs of tension in the relationship between Sinner and Kalinskaya surfaced in November 2024, after the Italian claimed in an interview that the Russian's presence in her life hadn't changed it significantly.&quot;I don't think anything has changed. Having a girlfriend is something that either makes you feel good or makes you feel bad. I want it to be something that feels very natural, which comes into my life normally. I can't afford to change as a player or as a person. That hasn't happened, that's why it works,&quot; Sinner told Esquire UK.Subsequently, reports emerged claiming Anna Kalinskaya had unfollowed the Italian on Instagram.