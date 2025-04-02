Nick Kyrgios drops 5-word reaction to coach James Frawley's Miami Open recap

Nick Kyrgios recently reacted to a video shared by his coach James Frawley. The 31-year-old shared a video showcasing glimpses of Kyrgios' campaign at the Miami Open. While his coach created the video in POV format of a day in the Aussie's life, Kyrgios could only remember how frequently he gets comments like these.

Ad

Kyrgios achieved his first tour-level win since October 2022 by defeating Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. This victory came after a challenging period of wrist and knee surgeries, which sidelined him for nearly two-and-a-half-years. Kyrgios entered the Masters 1000 event with a protected ranking. He admitted to having doubts about his return to professional tennis but the victory over the American rival gave him enough confidence to continue.

After the exit from Miami, Kyrgios' coach shared a video showcasing glimpses of their visit to the United States. The short clip included moments from his practice session and from his round of 64 showdown against Karen Khachanov that marked an end to his campaign.

Ad

Trending

"Sad to leave Amurica but not a bad few weeks ✌🏼🇺🇸😎#atp #tennis #Kyrgios #Miami," Frawley's caption read.

Ad

Kyrgios reshared the video in an Instagram story to drop a five-word reaction. Appreciating the format of his short videos, the Aussie urged his coach to continue capturing more such videos.

"Get a load of this," he wrote.

Nick Kyrgios' Story - Via Instagram

After the setback in Miami, Nick Kyrgios has already dropped updates on getting himself physically ready with intense training sessions.

Ad

Nick Kyrgios admits to experiencing a boost in confidence post Miami Open

Nick Kyrgios at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios earned his first singles win in two years at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. After his comeback from an injury-prone phase, the Aussie failed to make much headway in Brisbane and Melbourne. He was disheartened heading into the Miami Open, but the victory over Mackenzie McDonald has restored his confidence.

Ad

In a press conference at the Miami Open, the Aussie mentioned how he had no hopes left of giving another chance to his professional career. He said (via BBC):

"I never thought I would play tennis again to be brutally honest with you. I was having conversations with my camp and my team... and I said: 'I don't know how long I can keep doing this for.'"

Ad

The 29-year-old added that he needs to be realistic as he noted:

"This [win] puts some petrol in the tank but I need to be realistic and see how my wrist feels tomorrow because it is a grind out here."

Already in a preparatory stage, the Aussie is expected to find a slot in the upcoming Masters 1000 event at Monte Carlo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback