Nick Kyrgios drops out of ATP rankings after inactivity

Nick Kyrgios has dropped out of the ATP rankings following more than four months of inactivity on the tour.

Kyrgios has hardly played any tennis in 2023, with several injuries troubling him throughout the season. He missed the Australian Open due to a knee injury that needed surgery. He made his lone appearance this season at the BOSS Open where he suffered a first-round defeat against Wu Yibing.

The former Wimbledon finalist was forced to the sidelines for the remaining Grand Slams, due to a wrist injury. The extended absence on the tour pushed the Australian down to World No. 472 in the rankings last month.

Kyrgios' last win on tour came at the 2022 Japan Open, where he reached the quarterfinals. The points earned from the ATP 500 event last year have dropped the Australian out of the rankings.

Kyrgios' colossal downfall comes after what was one of the most successful seasons of his career. Last year, the former World No. 13 won his maiden Grand Slam doubles title alongside fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Australian Open. He followed that up with a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and a title at the Citi Open.

Nick Kyrgios has a protected ranking of No. 21, which has been determined by his average ranking position during the first three months of his injury. This will allow him to gain entry into tournaments when he returns.

Nick Kyrgios' absence on tour is a loss to the sport, says Darren Cahill

Nick Kyrgios at a practice session ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Tennis coach and former professional player Darren Cahill recently reflected on Nick Kyrgios' prolonged absence from the tour. He believes that the Australian, with his intense passion for the game, is overly concerned about succeeding.

In an episode of the Advantage Connors podcast, Cahill emphasized the impact Kyrgios brings into every tournament he plays and stated that his absence on tour is a loss to the sport.

"We need him back. It's you know the game is bigger than any one player of course but certainly he’s a loss to the sport at the moment and if he’s playing well and physically feeling good he brings a lot to every tournament he plays," Cahill stated.

Cahill, Andre Agassi's former coach, also highlighted Nick Kyrgios' immense desire to win, something which is evident in his fiery exchanges with his coaching box during matches.

"He looks like he cares too much because he ends up blowing up with his box – his coaching box throughout the course of a match because he really wants to win," Cahill said.