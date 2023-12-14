"Nick Kyrgios' ego is not gonna like that" - Fans react to Boris Becker hitting back at Aussie for claiming he couldn't thrive in today's game

Boris Becker has hit back at Nick Kyrgios after the Aussie claimed that the German couldn't thrive in today's game. This incident has elicited reactions from tennis fans around the globe.

Kyrgios recently spoke with The Athletic and compared tennis generations, saying that the game was slower back then. He also claimed that someone like Becker would not be as good as he was if he played now.

"The game was so slow back then. I’ve watched Boris Becker and I’m not saying they weren’t good in their time, but to say that they would be just as good now, it’s absurd," Kyrgios said.

The Australian also stated that Novak Djokovic would "destroy" and "eat Pete Sampras alive" if he were up against the 14-time Grand Champion now, adding:

"He [Lleyton Hewitt] made Sampras look like s**t. And what would Djokovic do to someone like Sampras? It would be a clean-up. If Hewitt was doing it, Djokovic would destroy him. He would eat him alive."

Boris Becker slammed Nick Kyrgios following his remarks and questioned his credibility since he had never won a Grand Slam singles title. Becker wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Nick makes a lot of noise about tennis lately!?! Why does he speak about a sport he apparently hates …fact-check Nick has never won a major championship as a player or coach ( yes doubles 1) so where is any credibility coming from?"

"Trying to compare generations… Laver v Federer, Borg v Nadal, Sampras v Djokovic!?! I am not even gonna mention McEnroe, Conners, Lendl, Agassi, Courier, Edberg, Wilander, Kuerten, Bruguera, Rafter, Hewitt and many more …speak to your @OnlyFans about many things but tennis," he continued.

Tennis fans have taken to Reddit to express their feelings about the Becker-Kyrgios feud. According to one user, the Aussie's egoistic nature will be offended by the German's comments.

"Ouch, Nick’s ego is not gonna like that one," the user wrote.

Another wrote:

"Well said. Nick srsly needs to stfu he doesn’t know s**t about tennis."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Nick Kyrgios calls Boris Becker out, questions his credibility after prison sentence last year

Nick Kyrgios also took shots at Boris Becker after the German questioned his credibility and called him out. The Aussie cited Becker's prison sentence last year for concealing £2.5 million in assets and loans in a bankruptcy fraud case.

"Hahahaha this bl*ke speaking about credibility…… last I checked you were the one hiding assets no?" Kyrgios wrote.

The former Wimbledon finalist bolstered his credibility by mentioning how he defeated Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray. He also stated that it is not a stretch to believe that Djokovic would have the upper hand against Boris Becker in his prime.

"Also I mean I’ve beaten, Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray so I feel like I have a little credibility…. But it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that Novak would wipe the floor against you in your prime? Like it’s not an attack. It’s just facts," Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios spent the majority of 2023 on the sidelines, withdrawing from all four Grand Slams due to an injury from which he is currently recovering. He was expected to return to the court at the 2024 Australian Open, but he has recently announced his decision not to participate in his home Slam.