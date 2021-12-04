Nick Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari reveals new details about their tumultuous relationship

Chiara Passari, Nick Kyrgios' former girlfriend, revealed in a social media update some troubling revelations about her relationship with the temperamental Australian. They started dating last year after Kyrgios ended his relationship with Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya.

In new details, Passari described how the tennis pro kept texting other women, had another relationship while dating her and left her stranded in New York.

In a recent interview, Passari stated that most people have empathized with her situation and very few have accused her of posting updates to gain attention.

She backed up her claim by saying there's no reason to post something that makes her look weak simply for attention. She's just making people aware of Kyrgios' terrible behavior.

"Surprisingly not from social media at all. Of course a message here and there saying I am doing it all for attention and followers. Other than that, people really did feel for the situation. Why would I want to have attention on me from a story that makes me look weak and walked all over as I kept forgiving him and going back. It’s not for attention, it’s for awareness."

Just a couple of months ago, the police had to get involved following a heated verbal altercation between Kyrgios and Passari during their quarantine stay at an Australian hotel. They were then placed in separate rooms for the rest of their quarantine.

Earlier she had also posted a picture on social media of Kyrgios lying in bed with another woman. Their brief relationship has been tumultuous from the start and the couple have been seen engaging in disputes regularly.

Nick Kyrgios' forgettable 2021 season

Nick Kyrgios at the 2021 Australian Open.

Nick Kyrgios has spent most of the 2021 season on the sidelines and has played in just seven tournaments this year. At the Australian Open he lost to Dominic Thiem despite leading by two sets.

He next featured at Wimbledon, where he was forced to retire from his third-round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime due to injury. His fortunes didn't improve during the US hardcourt swing either, as he won just one match over the course of the four tournaments he competed in.

Following the conclusion of the Laver Cup, where he lost both of his matches, the Australian ended his season due to a knee injury. Since the start of 2020, Kyrgios has won a total of just 13 matches.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala