Nick Kyrgios faces criticism for United Cup withdrawal as former AFL star compares him to fellow Australians David Warner and Cameron Green

Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw due to injury on the eve of the inaugural United Cup, thus missing out on a chance to represent Australia in the new mixed-team tournament in front of home fans. His withdrawal did not sit well with former AFL star and current sports presenter Adrian Barich, who criticized the Australian by highlighting the examples of the country's cricket stars David Warner, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc.

The World No. 22 withdrew less than 24 hours before Australia's United Cup opener against Great Britain, citing an ankle niggle that he first suffered at the World Tennis League exhibition event in Dubai last week.

Reacting to the same, Barich, who is now a Channel 7 sports presenter, stressed that the likes of Warner, Green, and Starc all played in the ongoing Test match against South Africa despite suffering from more serious injuries such as severe cramping, a broken finger, and ligament damage. In light of the same, Kyrgios' withdrawal due to a "mystery niggle" is not ideal, according to former West Coast Eagles star Barich.

"Warner comes out to bat after severe cramp and dehydration. Green comes out to bat with a broken finger despite $3mill contract at stake. Starc set to bowl with ligament damage. Kyrgios pulls out of playing for Australia on the eve of the United Cup with mystery niggles," Adrian Barich wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios made the decision to withdraw from the United Cup after his practice session on Tuesday. A member of Kyrgios' team revealed that he was advised by his team and doctors to undergo a recovery period over the next two weeks in order to be fit in time for the January 16 start of the Australian Open.

"Nick suffered an ankle injury while playing in Dubai and he has been advised by his team that he needs to take precautionary measures for two weeks leading into the Australian Open to give him the best chance at being fit and healthy," a member of the Kyrgios camp told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Nick Kyrgios reveals highly stressful build-up to Australian Open 2023

Nick Kyrgios in action at the 2022 World Tennis League.

Nick Kyrgios recently opened up about experiencing a high level of stress leading up to his home Grand Slam at the 2023 Australian Open, to the extent that he is looking forward to the end of the tournament. After his success in 2022 which saw him reach the Wimbledon final, there is huge pressure on the Australian tennis star to win the home Major and become the first Australian man to win the singles event in 47 years.

The 27-year-old admitted to constantly feeling the stress, even on his days off.

“I’m not even looking forward to before AO, I’m just looking to after it, I kind of want it to be over. Because I know how stressful it is for me personally to be in the spotlight. Just everything, even my days off are stressful," Nick Kyrgios told Eurosport.

"I’ll probably play doubles. I’m really waiting for it all to be over. There is a little bit of excitement but it’s probably 95 per cent stress, 5 per cent excitement to be honest,” he added.

Nick Kyrgios' best result at the Australian Open was a run to the quarterfinals in 2015. He lost to Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the singles event of the 2022 Australian Open but ended up winning the doubles event partnering with Thanasi Kokkinakis.

