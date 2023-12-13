Nick Kyrgios recently opened up about his plans for the future, his struggles with mental health, and why he feels more at home in the United States.

Kyrgios is one of the most polarizing figures in tennis. He is known for his explosive talent, his fiery temper, and his outspokenness on and off the court. He has been criticized for his lack of discipline, disrespect for the rules, and wasted potential.

The Aussie has been plagued by injuries, depression, and a lack of motivation. He has taken long breaks from the sport, sometimes skipping entire seasons. Kyrgios, who has not played a competitive match since the BOSS Open in June, is currently recovering from various injuries that have sidelined him for the rest of the season.

In an exclusive interview with The Athletic, Kyrgios revealed his thoughts on his future, his relationship with the media, and his affinity for America. He also talked about his recent venture into television work, where he hopes to showcase his personality and insights to a wider audience.

Kyrgios said he liked the idea of exploring new opportunities and expressing his personality and opinions in a different medium. He also said he felt more comfortable and respected in the U.S., where he has a large fan base.

The 28-year-old said he sometimes feels misunderstood and unappreciated in his native Australia, where he has faced harsh criticism and scrutiny from the media and the public.

"I feel more respected here," he said, referring to the U.S. "Australians don’t expect athletes to do anything else but play their sport, which is really weird. I definitely see myself coming back at some stage and playing at a high level again. But because of how intense last year was for me, this was a year to just balance it out."

Nick Kyrgios has already taken some steps towards his television career. Last month, he joined the Tennis Channel as an analyst for the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from 2024 Australian Open for second consecutive year due to injury woes

Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Nick Kyrgios recently announced missing the 2024 Australian Open for the second consecutive year, citing his ongoing struggles with a wrist injury.

Kyrgios was forced to sit out last year's Australian Open after undergoing knee surgery for a torn lateral meniscus. He briefly returned to the court in June at the BOSS Open but suffered a first-round defeat. However, his comeback was abruptly halted when a wrist injury forced him to withdraw from Wimbledon Championships.

Taking to his newly launched OnlyFans account, Kyrgios confirmed his withdrawal from the Australian Open.

"Hey guys, Nick Kyrgios here. [I have] obviously had a really tough year with injury, had that knee surgery and came back a little too soon, [which] set me back a little bit [and I have] had some wrist issues. So, this is a very disappointing time for me, but I won’t be able to compete at the 2024 Australian Open," Nick Kyrgios said (via The Age).

Despite his absence from the court, Kyrgios will still be a part of the Australian Open excitement. He has announced that he will be stepping into the commentator's booth, offering his unique perspective and insights to fans throughout the tournament.

"Even though I won’t be there competing this year at the AO, I still will be around, commentating matches, being around – I’ve got some special things planned, so please be excited still. You know I’ll be there and hopefully see all the fans. I’ll see you there," he added.

Nick Kyrgios also fell out of the ATP rankings after being inactive on the tour for over four months. His last recorded ranking was No. 470 in singles in October and No. 307 in doubles in November.