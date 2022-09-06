Nick Kyrgios' fines at the 2022 US Open amount to $15,500

Nick Kyrgios beat Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open to reach the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows for the first time in his career.

However, another rant from the Australian forced the tournament organizers to slap him with a fine of $4,000 for 'audible obscenity'. During the match, the Australian was seen yelling at his players' box in frustration before finding his groove.

“Tell me where to f***ing serve,” Kyrgios screamed. “F***ing three times. Say something. F***ing hell.”

This was the third time since the beginning of the tournament that the 25th-ranked player was handed a fine. During his second-round match against Benjamin Bonzi of France, Kyrgios spat in the direction of his team and used profanities after getting broken in the third set. The action of the 23rd seed attracted the biggest fine of the tournament — $7,500.

"Go home if you’re not going to f***ing support me, bro. You’re not a f***ing spectator," Kyrgios yelled.

The Aussie received another penalty of $4,000 when he smashed his racquet during one of his doubles matches alongside compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis. Therefore, the total amount of fines for the player currently stands at $15,500 (AUD$ 23,000).

"Nick Kyrgios was fined $4,000 for his verbal obscenity last night, bringing his #USOpen total to $15,500 in fines. I'm sure his end-of-tournament paycheck will more than cover it," Kenny Ducey tweeted.

"Three more matches, then we never have to play tennis again" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios during the 2022 US Open

In a press conference after reaching the quarterfinals on Sunday, Nick Kyrgios talked about his desire to get back home as soon as possible to reunite with his parents. Although the 2022 Wimbledon finalist is enjoying one of his best seasons ever, he wishes to meet his parents, who are struggling with illness.

"I always wanted to win. I always felt like if I did the right things and played the right way, I could go deep," Kyrgios said. "But obviously we all, my team and myself, had an eye on going home. We've been on the road for so long. That's how I am treating it. Had I lost tonight, a bit of doubles tomorrow, whatever happens, then we'd go home."

José Morgado @josemorgado Kyrgios at the press. "I didn't wait to celebrate much. It's only the 4th round. But it's a great experience to beat the world #1 in the Ashe Stadium. Kyrgios at the press. "I didn't wait to celebrate much. It's only the 4th round. But it's a great experience to beat the world #1 in the Ashe Stadium. https://t.co/86vtZrFQm0

"I think it does take off the pressure a little bit knowing we've had such a successful couple of months. Then we get to go home and see our family and friends. At the same time, we still got a job to do. Like it's the last biggest tournament of the year. We do realize it's next week we're going home. But three more matches potentially, then we never have to play tennis again," he added.

His opponent for the quarterfinals is Russia's Karen Khachanov.

