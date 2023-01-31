Nick Kyrgios flaunts his new customized Pokemon-themed sneakers

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios recently sported a pair of customized Pokemon-themed white sneakers. The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up is yet to set foot on the tennis court this season.

Since the start of the season, Kyrgios' knee injury has troubled him a lot, forcing him to withdraw his name from two ATP tournaments, the United Cup and the Australian Open.

Despite his constant injury concerns, Nick Kyrgios seems to be enjoying his time off-the-court as he recently shared a glimpse of his new white sneakers. The 27-year-old flaunted his Squirtle-themed shoes through his Instagram stories.

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story

How Nick Kyrgios performed in 2022

Nick Kyrgios has been battling an injury

Nick Kyrgios had an impressive 2022 season. However, he failed to capitalize on his good form and momentum due to his knee injury.

The Australian withdrew from the United Cup at the eleventh hour, citing injury concerns. Kyrgios' withdrawal was made official just a day before his match against Great Britain's Cameron Noorie.

Kyrgios also withdrew from the Australian Open 2023 due to the same reason. Reflecting on his withdrawal, the Australian expressed his disappointment at not being able to compete at the Grand Slam.

“Obviously extremely disappointed,” Kyrgios said. “I'm just exhausted from everything, and obviously pretty brutal. One of the most important tournaments of my career. It hasn't been easy at all.”

He further added how ready and excited he was to ply his trade in his home tournament. He also touched on his triumph in last year's doubles category, partnering with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.

“I always wanted to just do everything right and train right and tick every box, and just be ready for the Oz Open,” the 27-year-old said. “I'm devastated obviously. It's like my home tournament. I've had some great memories here. Obviously last year, winning the title in doubles and playing the best tennis of my life probably. Then going into this event as one of the favorites, it's brutal.”

Eurosport @eurosport Nick Kyrgios respecting the Djokovic drip Nick Kyrgios respecting the Djokovic drip 😍 https://t.co/cPTD9qYiro

Nick Kyrgios reached his maiden Grand Slam singles final last year at Wimbledon. Having beaten the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Brandon Nakashima, among others, Kyrgios received a walkover from Rafael Nadal in the semifinals.

Up against top seed Novak Djokovic, the Australian took home the first set before losing the next three as the World No. 1 beat Kyrgios to win his 21st Grand Slam singles title.

The Australian won his first ATP singles title in three years as he beat Yoshihito Nishioka to win the Citi Open 2022. Kyrgios dropped just one set en route to his title win as he beat the likes of Reilly Opelka, Frances Tiafoe, and Tommy Paul, among others, to win his only ATP singles title of the season.

Kyrgios also had an impressive streak where he made three successful appearances at ATP Houston, the Stuttgart Open, and the Halle Open. However, the Australian lost to Opelka, Andy Murray, and Hubert Hurkacz, respectively, at these events.

