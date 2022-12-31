Nick Kyrgios and Frances Tiafoe hail 'GOAT' LeBron James on his birthday

Nick Kyrgios and Frances Tiafoe have once again shown their immense appreciation towards one of the best basketball players of all time — LeBron James. The American legend celebrated his 38th birthday on December 30.

Interestingly, his team, the Los Angeles Lakers, was scheduled to play a match in Atlanta against the Atlanta Hawks on the same day. LeBron helped his team recover from a 15-point first-half deficit with an outstanding performance, as he scored as many as 47 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. In the process, he became only the third player to register 47 or more points after turning 38 and the first-ever to do so with 10 rebounds or nine assists.

Reacting to a tweet about LeBrons' stellar outing on his birthday, Kyrgios declared the iconic star as the greatest of all time.

"Goat," Kyrgio stweeted.

Kyrgios has always been a massive basketball fan and even called it his first love on one occasion. During an Instagram Q&A session during the 2022 US Open, the 27-year-old revealed that his tattoos included superstars of the sport — the late Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James.

Speaking on a podcast last year, the ATP 22nd-ranked player also remarked that fans must not take athletes like James, Stephen Curry, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic for granted, and enjoy them while they are still active.

"People take all these athletes they've got now for granted. Like LeBron James, Steph Curry, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer," Kyrgios said. "It is just human nature to take stuff for granted. When they retire, everyone says, 'Oh, they were the best'. But whilst they are playing, it is always criticism."

24-year-old Frances Tiafoe also took to social media to wish James on his birthday. Since the basketball player is also known as King James, Tiafoe wrote:

"Happy birthday, King."

Frances Tiafoe wrote on his Instagram story

"I wonder if Stosur will throw her under the bus" - Nick Kyrgios on Ajla Tomljanovic's withdrawal from United Cup

Nick Kyrgios during the 2022 US Open

Nick Kyrgios has lashed out at Team Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt after Ajla Tomljanovic withdrew from the United Cup due to a knee injury. Kyrgios was the first player to opt out of the tournament, a day before it kicked off. Hewitt later called him out for not communicating properly and only thinking about himself.

After Tomljanovic pulled out before her first match, Kyrgios took to Twitter to take a dig at Hewitt.

"Mmm I wonder if Stosur will throw her under the bus like our captain did for me….. ‘hard to prepare when you don’t know what’s going on’," Nick Kyrgios tweeted.

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios @josemorgado Mmm I wonder if Stosur will throw her under the bus like our captain did for me….. ‘hard to prepare when you don’t know what’s going on’ 🤭🤭 @josemorgado Mmm I wonder if Stosur will throw her under the bus like our captain did for me….. ‘hard to prepare when you don’t know what’s going on’ 🤭🤭

