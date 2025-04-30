Nick Kyrgios can't get enough of $90,000,000-worth Draymond Green after Warriors star's controversial behavior vs Rockets

Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has lauded Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. Green, who is worth $90 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), is fresh from helping the Warriors to a 3-1 lead in their NBA playoff series with the Houston Rockets.

Ad

Draymond Green was involved in on-court skirmishes with the Rockets' Dillon Brooks and Tari Eason. Green appeared to fall on top of Eason, sparking an altercation between several players. Subsequently, the Warriors came out on top and won the game 109-106. Kyrgios himself was never one to shy away from controversy on the tennis court, and may have appreciated Green's approach.

The Australian tennis icon is also a well-known basketball fan, but the team he follows most closely is the Boston Celtics. However, it is no surprise that Nick Kyrgios feels a certain affinity to the Golden State Warriors player, given their shared propensity for controversies.

Ad

Trending

Kyrgios shared his respect for Green on his Instagram stories with a reel showcasing signature 'savage' replies from the NBA star. On the reel, Green is shown reacting with various personalities, including him crossing words with Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum. Kyrgios posted the same on his story, with the caption:

"Growing on me."

Nick Kyrgios's reel feat. Draymond Green on his story - Source: via @K1ngkyrg1os on Instagram

It's not known if Nick Kyrgios will return to professional tennis. The 30-year-old last played at the Miami Open in March and suggested at the start of this year that his singles career may end in 2025, per Reuters.

Ad

When Nick Kyrgios explained how he came to be obsessed with basketball as a young boy

ESPN On Disney+ Launch Party - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios has often said that his first love was basketball, and originally, tennis was a distant second in his affections. In 2016, he wrote a blog for the Players Tribune entitled "Why I Bleed Green" and detailed how he came to be so attracted to the hoops.

Ad

"My love for the Boston Celtics came from video games. Back in 2006, when I was 11 years old, I got my first NBA Live game on PSP — that’s the PlayStation Portable if you’re not a big gamer. I was just starting to travel a lot for tennis all over Australia, and I needed a way to pass the time between tournaments. Everything in my brain always goes back to basketball. Everything is a basketball analogy," he noted.

Kyrgios was once ranked No. 13 in the world and has won seven career ATP titles. Like Green, the Australian was an entertainer and maverick on court, who captured the public's imagination.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More