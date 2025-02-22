Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen flexes their luxury lifestyle as they enjoy a Lamborghini ride

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi was recently seen rolling down the streets in a stylish Lamborghini. Owned by the ATP star himself, the car has been a major highlight of his collection as he has stepped forward multiple times to showcase his love for fast vehicles.

Ad

Kyrgios has an impressive car collection, that includes a powerful Dodge SRT Demon with a matte black finish and neon lights underneath, and a Tesla Model X for an eco-friendly touch. The Aussie tennis star drives a Nissan GT-R (R35) from Japan.

Costeen Hatzi recently took to social media to show off the interior of Kyrgios' Lamborghini Urus. The Instagram story showcased the former Top-15 player holding the steering wheel with a paper band on his right arm. The band was engraved with a message that read:

Ad

Trending

"Second chances."

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi's Instagram Story - Source: Instagram

The 30-year-old has been in a relationship with 24-year-old Australian social media influencer Costeen Hatzi for a while now. Based in Sydney, Hatzi was studying psychological science and working at a car dealership when she met Kyrgios in 2021. Their romance began in December of that year after a chance encounter. Hatzi was selling a mirror on Instagram when their paths crossed and this led to a relationship that has now lasted over three years.

Ad

Nick Kyrgios sends heartwarming message to girlfriend Costeen Hatzi on Valentine's Day

Kyrgios and Hatzi at Wimbledon (Image Source: Getty)

Not long back, Kyrgios took to Instagram to send his wishes to his girlfriend on Valentine's Day. The Aussie shared an adorable picture of Hatzi, with the caption reading:

Ad

"Happy Valentine’s Day," he wrote.

His partner also didn't back down from reflecting the same sentiments as she replied by sharing a story on her Instagram. Sharing a picture of them sitting inside a car, she wrote:

"My Valentine everyday.

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram Stories - Source: Instagram

Nick Kyrgios made a comeback at the Brisbane International in the ongoing season. After spending nearly two years away from the sport, the Aussie partnered up with Novak Djokovic at the ATP 250 event and the duo reached the second round before losing to Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus

Kyrgios also participated at the Australian Open where he faced an opening round exit against Jacob Fearnley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback