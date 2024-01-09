Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi looks forward to Aussie's 'exciting' commentary role during Australian Open 2024

Nick Kyrgios's girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, recently shared exciting news about his commentary role at the 2024 Australian Open.

Since turning pro, Kyrgios has participated in 9 editions of the Australian Open. In the 2024 edition, he won't be playing; instead, he'll be contributing as a media person, taking on commentary duties for Euro Sport during the tournament.

On Tuesday (January 9), Hatzi shared a post by Eurosport on her Instagram story. The image featured the tennis star alongside a "Welcome to Eurosport, Nick Kyrgios" graphic. She also expressed her joy in the caption of the post.

“Exciting @kingKyrgios” she captioned the image along with a white heart emoji.

Costeen Hatzi's Instagram story

Kyrgios will be on media duty with German tennis legend Boris Becker. Becker is currently the coach of World No. 8 Holger Rune. The duo would have to work together despite their ongoing rift.

Kyrgios claimed that tennis has evolved, suggesting that legends like Becker would struggle in today's game. In response, Becker highlighted Kyrgios's lack of Grand Slam titles and mocked his OnlyFans deal. Kyrgios fired back and made reference to Becker's legal issues for hiding assets.

The duo will be joined by other pundits, including John McEnroe, Mats Wilander, Justine Henin, Laura Robson, Barbara Schett, Tim Henman and Alex Corretja.

Nick Kyrgios's best run at the Australian Open

2015 Australian Open Quarter-finalist - Krygios

Nick Kyrgios has been in the top echelons of the sport for several years. He reached a career-high ranking of No. 13 in 2016 and has won 7 singles titles on the ATP Tour.

The 28-year-old hasn't won a Grand Slam yet. The closest he came to winning one was when he faced Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Nick Kyrgios' best run at the Australian Open was when he reached the quarterfinals of the 2015 edition. The first round was a five-set thriller where Kyrgios defeated Argentina's Federico Delbonis.

The Australian then overcame Ivo Karlovic and Malek Jaziri in the second and third rounds. In the fourth round, Kyrgios emerged victorious in another five-setter against Andreas Seppi. Seppi had earlier defeated Federer in the previous round before being knocked out by Kyrgios.

Eventual finalist Andy Murray put an end to Kyrgios's Australian Open run when he defeated him in three sets in the quarterfinals.