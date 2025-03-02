Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi sends 1-word message as Aussie cherishes being the 'villain' ahead of injury comeback

Nick Kyrgios is once again on the road to preparing himself to step back onto the courts. The Australian ATP star recently shared an update from his training session. While most of his fans expressed their intrigue to know the timeline of his comeback, social media influencer and Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi couldn't help but gush over his picture.

Ad

Kyrgios and Hatzi's relationship began in December 2021 after an unexpected encounter on social media. A graduate of Australian Catholic University with a degree in psychological sciences, Hatzi was selling a mirror on Instagram when Kyrgios reached out to purchase it. The interaction led to their first meeting, which the influencer described as "love at first sight." They later moved in together in 2022 and have been inseparable since then.

Kyrgios recently posted a glimpse of his post-training session moment. The ATP star, who faced an opening-round defeat against Jacob Fearnley at the Australian Open, shared a picture of himself relaxing on the players' bench after a practice session. Along with the image, he also dropped a poetic caption, describing himself as a "villain".

Ad

Trending

"The VILLAIN is usually the character they remember anyway 🎲🎲👻👻," Nick Kyrgios wrote.

As the update attracted the attention of his massive line of 4.2 million followers on Instagram, his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi also left a comment. Dropping a one-word reaction to applaud his picture, the renowned influencer wrote:

"Slay"

Kyrgios, however, couldn't hold back from dropping a response to her comment. Merging his feelings in a cheeky message, he wrote:

Ad

"@costeenhatzi haha slay is insane 😂 see you soon babygirl 😍."

Costeen Hatzi's comment on Nick Kyrgios' post - Via Instagram/@k1ngkyrg1os

After his failed attempt to gain momentum in Melbourne, Kyrgios updated fans on his plans for the ongoing season. Mentioning that he feels the need to train, the Aussie assured his followers of making a comeback at Indian Wells.

Ad

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend turns vocal about the struggles she faces on tour

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi at the 2025 Australian Open Previews - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi might not be a professional tennis star but she has experienced the life of one while traveling alongside his partner. In a recent conversation with 9Honey, the renowned influencer mentioned how sometimes it gets hard for her to navigate through the loneliness while his boyfriend trains and plays.

Ad

"I spend a lot of time alone on the tour. I wake up in the morning, we go get breakfast, then we go into the courts. Nick trains for about an hour and a half, we go back to the player's lounge, eat some food, then come back home and Nick gets physio. Nick’s used to it because he’s been doing it for about ten years now. But for me, I definitely feel it,” she said.

Nick Kyrgios is now preparing for his anticipated comeback at Indian Wells, with the event set to kick off on Sunday, March 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback