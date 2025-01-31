Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi shares adorable moment of their pet dog snuggling with duo

Nick Kyrgios' long-time girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, recently took to social media to document her and the Aussie's pet dachshund puppy who goes by the name "Boo." The 24-year-old expressed delight at how comfortable their dog is with them.

Hatzi is a social media influencer with over 180,000 followers on Instagram. The Aussie previously studied psychology. She has been dating tennis' wild child Nick Kyrgios since 2021.

Hatzi has regularly been spotted in Nick Kyrgios' players' box since. The 24-year-old influencer also ensures regular updates on Instagram about her life with the former World No. 13. Earlier on Friday, January 21, she took to her stories to post a picture of their dog, Boo, sleeping on their lap.

Trending

In the caption, Hatzi expressed her joy at Boo feeling at home with Kyrgios and her.

"Has to always be half on me and half on Nick," Costeen Hatzi wrote on her Instagram stories.

Via Costeen Hatzi's Instagram stories

For those unaware, the couple adopted the brown dachshund puppy in August 2023. They have been taking good care of the dog since then, as per their respective social media updates.

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi offers support to boyfriend during 2025 tour comeback

Nick Kyrgios and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi share a kiss in 2022 (Source: Getty Images)

Last December, Costeen Hatzi sent some love to Nick Kyrgios in light of the latter's prolonged absence from the ATP Tour, owing to wrist and knee injuries that required surgeries. She dropped a heart emoji under an Instagram post from the Australian Open highlighting the Aussie's past exploits.

Although Hatzi remains a Kyrgios faithful, the 29-year-old previously poked fun at her in a light manner over her tennis knowledge. Earlier this month, the 24-year-old influencer took to her Instagram account to show off a stunning fit with the caption "Game, set and match" - a colloquial term used in tennis.

The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up reposted his girlfriend's post on his Instagram stories, writing tongue-in-cheek in the caption that she was out of her depth when it came to knowing the sport.

"Oh she think she know tennis now 🎭🗣️🤷🤪," Kyrgios wrote on his Instagram stories.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, has been winless in his return to the pro tour. The Aussie, a former champion at the Brisbane International, exited the ATP 250 tournament in the first round to the fast-rising Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard by a scoreline of 6-7(2), 7-6(4), 6-7(3).

The former World No. 13's 2025 campaign went from bad to worse at this year's Australian Open, where he went out to the United Kingdom's Jacob Fearnley by a scoreline of 6-7(2), 3-6, 6-7(3).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback