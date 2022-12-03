Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend reacts to suggestion that she be given Coach of the Year award

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi recently reacted to a suggestion that she be awarded Coach of the Year instead of the Australian.

Kyrgios recently claimed that he should have been nominated in the Coach Of The Year category for the 2022 ATP Awards, given how he coached himself to the final at Wimbledon this year. The Australian's statement came in reaction to a tweet from the tennis journalist who named the nominees for the 2022 edition of the award.

"Tbh I should be in coach of the year, I coached myself to a Wimbledon final," Nick Kyrgios tweeted.

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios @josemorgado Tbh I should be in coach of the year, I coached myself to a Wimbledon final @josemorgado Tbh I should be in coach of the year, I coached myself to a Wimbledon final 😂

Following the Australian's statement, a social media poll to pick the Coach Of The Year saw Hatzi get 50% of the votes, while Kyrgios received only 38% of the votes. She saw the funny side of the poll and reacted to it with a pair of laughing emojis

Costeen Hatzi's Instagram story

Juan Carlos Ferrero (coach of Carlos Alcaraz), Frederic Fontang (Felix Auger-Aliassime), Goran Ivanisevic (Djokovic), Michael Russell (Taylor Fritz), and Christian Ruud (Casper Ruud) have all been nominated for the coaching category at this year's ATP Awards.

Nick Kyrgios nominated for 2022 Newcombe medal alongside Ashleigh Barty

Nick Kyrgios pictured during the 2022 US Open.

Nick Kyrgios and Ashleigh Barty are among seven players listed for the 2022 prestigious Newcombe Medal, the annual award that celebrates and recognizes the achievements of Australian tennis players. The awards are named after Aussie tennis great John Newcombe, who amassed 26 Grand Slam victories in both singles and doubles.

Alex de Minaur, Ajla Tomljanovic, Storm Sanders, Matt Ebden and Max Purcell are the other players who have been nominated for the medal this year. The winner will be announced on December 12.

Barty has won the award four times, most recently last year when she shared it with Dylan Alcott. She became the first Australian since Chris O'Neil in 1978 to win a home Grand Slam earlier this year. However, she retired from the sport just a few weeks after her Melbourne success.

Nick Kyrgios, meanwhile, enjoyed a career-best season with a 37-10 win-loss record. He won the Australian Open doubles title with Thanasi Kokkinakis and finished as the runner-up at Wimbledon. He also won his first singles title in three years at the Citi Open, defeating Marcos Giron, Tommy Paul, Reilly Opelka, Frances Tiafoe and Mikael Ymer en route to the final against Yoshihito Nishioka, who he defeated 6-4, 6-3.

Kyrgios, however, did not seem pleased with the final shortlist of nominees for the prestigious award for the 2022 season.

"Uhhhh this is ridiculous," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

Kyrgios appeared to disapprove of the list of nominees

